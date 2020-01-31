KELLER — Entering Friday night’s game with No. 15 Keller, the No. 6 Guyer Lady Wildcats had all of their goals in front of them.
With a win, Guyer could have all but clinched its second straight district title and locked up the top spot in District 5-6A for the playoffs. But capitalizing on the moment never materialized.
Instead, Guyer committed 16 first-half turnovers, struggling to find a rhythm on either end of the floor. And as a result, the Lady Wildcats’ district title hopes were put on hold, falling on the road 62-58 at Keller High School.
“I think that we were excited about the moment and the excitement got to us,” Guyer coach Aimee Kilgore said. “[We needed to] figure out how to settle the excitement down, get in the groove and play. When we started to relax, Bella [Earle] got a foul, Evie [Goetz] got a foul and Jade [Thompson] got a foul. I think it just snowballed. When we finally settled in, I felt like we could never get in sync with each other.”
The loss creates a tie atop the 5-6A standings. Keller and Guyer are both 10-1 in district play with three regular season games remaining.
If the Lady Wildcats and Lady Indians end the season with the same district records, they would tie for first. The two teams split the season series with one another, with Guyer winning 46-38 back on Jan. 7.
“We have to finish strong,” Kilgore said. “As hard as it is, and I hate to lose, sometimes it’s the best thing for you. That loss can sometimes serve as the wake-up call to say, ‘Hey, if this is what you want, we’re going to have to fix these things.’ We’re going to have to bring the energy, effort and intensity every single time.”
Keller’s 62 points were the most Guyer surrendered since a 73-56 loss to Cypress Creek on Dec. 27.
The Lady Wildcats trailed 19-10 after the first quarter but cut the lead to 30-26 at halftime on the back of a 10-0 second-quarter run. Bella Earle had six of Guyer’s points during that run and finished with a team-high 24 points.
Earle’s pull-up jump shot tied the game at 32 early in the third quarter, but that was as close as the Lady Wildcats ever got. Keller’s Cambridge Mathews hit several clutch 3-pointers in the final frame to thwart off Guyer’s comeback bid.
The loss snapped Guyer's nine-game winning streak, dropping the Lady Wildcats to 26-5 overall.
“I think that Keller was ready to play,” Kilgore said. “They came ready for a battle and did a good job. We didn't do the things we know how to do."