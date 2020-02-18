FLOWER MOUND — For the first two-and-a-half quarters of Tuesday night’s Class 6A Region I bi-district game, Guyer had been in complete control.
The Lady Wildcats extended their lead to 20 early in the third quarter on a contested shot by Jade Thompson, but Hebron had an answer. Over the next few minutes, the Lady Hawks rattled off an 11-2 run, pulling to within 11.
Guyer coach Aimee Kilgore promptly called a timeout and delivered a simple message to her team.
“We kind of started slacking,” Thompson said. “Coach Kilgore came in and told us this isn’t the team she knows. She told us to pick it up, and we all just responded the right way.”
The Lady Wildcats did that and more.
Guyer recaptured momentum and delivered the knockout blow via a 20-2 run of its own, dispatching Hebron 61-36 at Flower Mound High School to claim its second straight bi-district title.
“I’m so proud,” Kilgore said. “To be 31-5 is unprecedented for our school in girls basketball. It makes me super, super proud. To see them go to battle and fight for each other like that — I get onto them hard. But they responded and I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”
With the victory, the Lady Wildcats advance to the area round and will take on Cedar Hill. Date, time and location have not been finalized.
Guyer was led offensively by the trio of Thompson, Bella Earle and Evie Goetz. Thompson finished with a team-high 18 points, while Earle poured in 15. Goetz added 13 points.
But the Lady Wildcats got contributions from up and down their lineup, as nine different players scored in the victory.
“Across the board it was a balanced effort from everybody,” Kilgore said. “It’s awesome. Big games require big plays from your kids.”
Guyer led 17-6 after the first quarter and took a 32-16 lead into halftime. After the Lady Wildcats’ lead was trimmed to 38-27 late in the third quarter, Guyer outscored Hebron 23-9 over the final 11 minutes to lock up the victory.
“[The win] really means a lot,” Thompson said. “We’ve really been working hard for it and preparing. I feel like we’re one of the most prepared teams. It feels good to prove that with a 25-point win.
“If we keep playing like this, I feel like we’re going to be playing for a while.”