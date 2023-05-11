Guyer's 4x400-meter relay team
Guyer’s Emma Alvord, G’Yordan Curtis, Sophia Day and Kennedy Hale are shown after practice on May 5. The four are set to compete for a state championship Saturday in the 4x400-meter relay.

 John Fields/DRC

A combination of veteran leadership and fresh faces has helped Guyer’s girls 4x400-meter relay team make history this season.

The Lady Wildcats ran a program-record time of 3:51.12 to win the event at the area round meet, then earned a trip to Saturday’s state meet by taking gold once again at regionals.

Practice run gif
Guyer's Kennedy Hale

Kennedy Hale
Guyer's Sophia Day

Sophia Day
Sophia handoff gif

Sophia Day hands off to third leg runner G’Yordan Curtis on Guyer High School’s 4x400 meter relay team.
Guyer's G'Yordan Curtis

G’Yordan Curtis
Guyer's Emma Alvord

Emma Alvord

