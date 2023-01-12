Jackson Arnold celebrate

Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, center, celebrates with the trophy for being named Gatorade's National Football Player of the Year Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Guyer High.

 Courtesy photo/Denton ISD

Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold put a bow on his star-studded high school career Thursday when he was named Gatorade's National Football Player of the Year, a first in Denton ISD's history.

One of Denton's top players of all-time, Arnold racked up a plethora of accolades throughout his time with the Wildcats, though perhaps none quite as prestigious as Gatorade's top football honor. He guided Guyer to the 6A-DII state semifinals this fall, throwing for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns while running for 921 yards and 24 scores.

Jackson Arnold and Jason Witten

Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, left, admires the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year trophy alongside Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten, who presented him with the trophy Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Guyer High.
Jackson Arnold
Buy Now

Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold earned one of the nation's most prestigious high school football awards Thursday when he was named Gatorade's National Football Player of the Year, a first in Denton ISD's history.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you