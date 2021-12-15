Eight years removed from hoisting a second state championship trophy at AT&T Stadium, former Guyer quarterback Jerrod Heard held his infant daughter.
Heard resumed his fatherly duties Saturday as he watched the Wildcats dismantle Tomball 59-14 in the Class 6A Division II semifinal from the comfort of his couch in Fort Worth.
Heard, whose brilliant high school career included more than 11,400 total yards and 134 touchdowns, still keeps tabs on his alma mater.
The former Texas Longhorns starter may visit Jerry World on Saturday to watch Guyer (14-1) face national power Austin Westlake (15-0), a venue that was kind to an athlete who once drew comparisons to Vince Young.
Heard spearheaded the Wildcats back-to-back state championships in 2012 and 2013 before ultimately pursuing a much different brand of football.
He’s a member of the Frisco Fighters, an indoor football team that has boasted a roster full of ex-Power Five players, including running backs DeMarcus Felton (Texas Tech) and college teammate Jonathan Gray of Aledo fame.
Since the Arena Football League folded in 2019, it’s been supplanted by the IFL, which now features former longtime AFL franchises such as the Arizona Rattlers.
In Heard’s offseason, he’s been able to watch another great Guyer quarterback, coveted junior recruit Jackson Arnold, carve up secondaries with an offense that contrasts the run-heavy Wildcats of Heard’s tenure.
“They got a good quarterback that’s leading them. They look strong. They always look strong,” said Heard, who often ran for more than 200 yards a game at Guyer. “They really run the spread. There’s a lot more balls in the air than when I played, but that’s how the game has changed.”
Heard also praised Guyer’s physicality on defense and electric two-way junior Eli Bowen, one of the top recruits in the country.
“They’ve got guys, especially on defense,” Heard said.
Westlake is widely favored to win another state title on Saturday and in a fashion perhaps similar to Guyer’s 24-0 loss to the same team in the 2019 state title game.
Heard, who broke Young’s single-game yards record (527) in a 2015 win against California, doesn’t buy it.
“At state, in Texas, there is no such thing as underdog,” Heard said. “At the end of the day, it’s Guyer against Westlake. The best teams in their class. They’re both there for a reason.”
Westlake features Clemson recruit and top-ranked quarterback Cade Klubnik, who has helped the Chapparals beat the opposition by embarrassing margins all season.
Heard’s advice: Keep playing Guyer football.
“Just play it like it’s another game. It’s the same game but with a different environment,” he said. “Just do what you’ve been doing.”