LITTLE ELM — After securing the No. 1 spot out of 5-6A in Division II in last week’s comeback win, Guyer came into Friday’s regular season finale with Little Elm looking to continue to make improvements.
Instead, No. 14 Guyer (7-2, 5-2 in District 5-6A) got a bit more than expected in a 65-21 win over Little Elm — at least early in the game.
The plan all along for Guyer was to get off to a fast start and play with a purpose, something that head coach Rodney Webb said his team had not really done well at times this season.
On this occasion, Webb got what he wanted as Guyer jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter.
“Our priority No. 1 was to show up and start fast,” Webb said. “Our focus was really good today, and the kids showed up and played well.”
This allowed for the plan No. 2, which was to get backup quarterback Jackson Arnold into more key situations of the game.
Coincidentally, it was about the same time Little Elm (2-7, 0-5) started to find a rhythm, and early within the second quarter Guyer’s lead was down to 20-14.
Eli Stowers came back into the game and immediately drove Guyer down the field and capped it off with a 23-yard touchdown run — his third of the game — to boost the lead back up to two scores at 27-14.
“We wanted to get [Arnold] into more meaningful series of the game,” Webb said. “He’s been in a lot of late-game situations, so we want him to get in earlier.”
From that point, Guyer dominated the rest of the way, outscoring Little Elm 38-7 in two-plus quarters, including three rushing touchdowns by an average of 55 yards on each score.
The biggest eruption from the Guyer sideline game late in the game when place kicker Michael Mayfield booted a 56-yard field goal.
“It was awesome. Our kids love him,” Webb said. “It’s really cool when a team has a high-level of respect for the kicker.”
Now Guyer turns to sit and wait.
Webb said next week will be an open week for his team with Monday and Friday off and practice Tuesday through Thursday and skeleton gameplans for both Hebron and Coppell.
“It’s an open week, not an off week,” he said. “We’ll spend some time working on us and getting better at some things.”