In the week leading up to No. 7 Guyer’s clash with No. 8 Southlake Carroll, Wildcats coach John Walsh emphasized the importance of starting fast.
After struggling out of the gate for two straight games, Guyer had no trouble on Friday night, jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead. But for the Wildcats, the start was not the problem.
It was the finish.
Guyer coughed the ball up four times and was held scoreless from 5:40 in the second quarter to 4:35 in the fourth quarter, as the Dragons rallied to knock off the Wildcats 46-34 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
“I thought we had a great start,” Walsh said. “And from that great start, I think we did everything I knew we couldn’t do, which was make mistakes. Whether it was turnovers or just mental mistakes the fans don’t see, I think we just didn’t play clean enough to beat a team like that.”
After Carroll trimmed Guyer’s lead to 14-7, the Wildcats fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving the ball back to the Dragons. Guyer turned the ball over again in the waning moments of the first half when quarterback Eli Stowers was hit from behind and lost the ball.
Carroll turned that miscue into a touchdown with six seconds left in the half, giving the Dragons a lead they never relinquished.
“They stole momentum right there at the end of the second quarter,” Walsh said. “We had to get it back and we just didn’t do it. I think if we would have scored on that first drive [of the second half], we might have gotten the momentum back, but we failed to do that.”
Guyer took the opening drive of the second half deep into Carroll territory but was turned away on fourth-and-4. The Wildcats were held to 442 yards of offense — its lowest total of the year.
Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers torched Guyer’s defense, accounting for 448 total yards and six touchdowns. His second-to-last touchdown, a 20-yard run, put the Dragons up 39-21 with 5:13 remaining.
But Guyer rattled off 13 points in nearly two minutes, pulling to within 39-34 with 3:11 left. Ewers then delivered the knockout blow on the next drive, running 70 yards up the sideline for his sixth score, punctuating Carroll’s victory.
“There’s a reason he’s nationally offered,” Walsh said of Ewers. “He can spin it and he can obviously run it. I’m very impressed with Quinn.”
The loss dropped the Wildcats to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in District 5-6A. Guyer has lost its last two meetings with the Dragons, with its last win coming in 2015.
“That’s a good football team,” Walsh said of Carroll. “I think we just got beat by a good team, and we didn’t play good enough to beat a good team.”