As Guyer coach John Walsh paused to reflect on the Wildcats’ 2018 season opener against Aledo, he stood up and reached for an item sitting on his desk.
Still perfectly wrapped in the original plastic was an unsuspecting sugar cookie — frosted to poke fun at Guyer’s offensive struggles to start last year. The sweet treat was iced to resemble a football field, with an arrow pointing at the end zone.
The message, in black icing, read: “In case you forgot where it is.”
Aledo shut out the Wildcats 40-0 to begin last season, marking the first time since 2006 Guyer failed to get on the scoreboard. A week later against Cedar Hill, the Longhorns also blanked the Wildcats, dropping Guyer to 0-2.
“For two weeks, we didn’t score a point. This has been on my desk since then,” Walsh recalled, pointing to the cookie. “So, did it bother me? Yeah, it did. It was a tough pill to swallow not putting it across the end zone.”
The Wildcats will have a chance to avenge that loss on Friday when they travel to take on Aledo, the No. 1 team in Class 5A Division II and defending state champion.
Unlike last season’s meeting when many of Guyer’s starters were inexperienced underclassmen, the Wildcats return 17 starters this year. As a result, Guyer enters this matchup No. 8 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Class 6A rankings.
“About 80 percent of that varsity team [in 2018] was taking the field for their first start,” Walsh said. “Now, we’re the opposite, and 90 percent of our guys have played or started in a varsity game. We have a lot more confidence going into this game than we did the last one.”
Junior quarterback Eli Stowers will lead Guyer’s offense, which features nine returning players from last year. The Texas A&M commit made his debut in last season’s game against Aledo, throwing three interceptions in the loss.
Walsh is confident that won’t happen this time around.
“A year ago, Eli was nervous and had a lot of tension on him. He was not ready for that moment, really,” Walsh said. “Now, I think he’s going to own the moment. It’s going to be a different Eli.”
Defensively, Guyer will be tasked with slowing down Aledo’s lethal attack.
The Bearcats put up a staggering 50.7 points and 414.4 yards per game last season, en route to a perfect 16-0 campaign. Aledo is led by senior running back and Oklahoma commit Jase McLellan, who rushed for 2,073 yards and 47 touchdowns in 2018.
“I’m going to be bold enough and say this might be the best offensive team we play all year,” Walsh said. “Their skill set is phenomenal. They make it so hard. You want to stop McLellan, but when you just focus on him, [quarterback Jake] Bishop can eat you alive. They stretch the defense so bad. But it starts with Jase, and we have to contain him.”