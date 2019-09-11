Entering its Week 3 matchup against North Crowley last year, Guyer was 0-2 and had still not scored a point.
Fast forward 12 months, and the Wildcats are 2-0 coming into Thursday night’s meeting with the Panthers, averaging 50 points and 665.1 yards per game.
Talk about the difference a year makes.
“I think everybody knew we had enough talent, even though we were young, that we were going to get it going,” Guyer coach John Walsh said, reflecting on the start of last season. “But it was still frustrating. We leaned on the defense a lot last year. I remember in those staff meetings, I said, ‘Guys, the defense has to keep holding up and [the offense] will get there eventually.’”
Suffice it to say, the offense has turned that corner.
Guyer has only punted once in two games, racking up numbers typically only seen in video games. Senior running back Kaedric Cobbs is averaging 218.5 yards per game and 8.4 yards per carry. He’s scored six times.
Quarterback Eli Stowers, meanwhile, has shredded opposing secondaries. The Texas A&M commit has completed 71.4% of his passes for 587 yards and six touchdowns.
Against Aledo in the season opener, the Wildcats scored a touchdown on all but two of their possessions.
“I knew [the offense] was going to be good, but I didn’t know it was going to be that good versus these opponents,” Walsh said. “Are we overachieving a little bit? Maybe. I knew we could outscore people.
“Our kids have done a good job. We have multiple receivers catching the ball really well. We’re always going to be able to run the ball here, and everyone knows that. But when you can air it out like we are and kids are catching it in traffic, that makes us really hard to defend.”
Guyer’s offense will try to stay white-hot against a lowly North Crowley team that comes in with an 0-2 record.
The Panthers have struggled defensively in the first two weeks, surrendering an average of 29 points per game. That defense will now be tasked with slowing down arguably the most prolific offense in the state.
Guyer is the No. 7-ranked team in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s latest Class 6A poll and is without question the clear favorite.
A win would push the Wildcats to 3-0 for the first time since 2009.
“We’re always realistic with these ballgames,” Walsh said. “Football is a crazy sport. I tell them all the time, sometimes when you’re the heavy favorite, the other team can make it a trashy ballgame. We expect to win the ballgame, but we want to do it clean and on time. If you’re going to go on a championship run, sometimes you have some business chips you have to take care of, and this is one of them.”