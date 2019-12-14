GuyerFB01.jpg
Buy Now

Guyer players hoist their trophy after defeating Spring Westfield 35-17 of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.

 Michael Wyke

HOUSTON — Guyer’s wait for a return trip to the state final lasted six years.

It ended on Saturday afternoon in emphatic fashion.

For the first time since winning it all in 2013, the Wildcats are headed back to the state title game after knocking off Spring Westfield 35-17 in the Class 6A Division II semifinal at Sheldon ISD’s Panther Stadium.

Guyer (14-1) will meet Austin Westlake (14-1) in the 6A Division II championship at 7 p.m. next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“It’s good to be back,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “It’s where we belong.”

Kaedric Cobbs fueled the Wildcats’ relentless charge yet again, rushing for 212 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries.

Behind Guyer’s imposing offensive line, the Wildcats shredded Westfield’s highly-touted defense for most of the afternoon. Guyer racked up 388 total yards, with 295 coming on the ground.

The Wildcats’ 35 points were the most Westfield surrendered all year.

“Our offensive line is the best in the country,” Walsh said. “I challenged them all week long. They were the key in neutralizing that defensive line. I knew that if we did it early, we might quit their fight. And I think we stopped their fight early.”

Guyer 35, Spring Westfield 17

1 of 25

After holding the Mustangs to a field goal on their opening drive, the Wildcats quickly answered with a 10-yard run from quarterback Eli Stowers on the read-option.

From there, Cobbs and Guyer’s ground game took over.

The senior scored on runs of 8, 3, 10 and 6 yards, with his 10-yard rush giving Guyer a 28-17 halftime lead. His final touchdown put Guyer up 35-17 with less than eight minutes remaining.

Cobbs has now run for 2,479 yards and 42 touchdowns this season. And, as he has done all year, he was quick to credit his offensive line.

“When they get out here, they’re just mean,” Cobbs said of Guyer’s offensive line. “They’re nasty. They perform on the field and talk about how they’re performing in the huddle. They tell the other team they’re going to beat them, and then they beat them.

“It’s a battle of attrition, and our offensive line is really good at winning those. They’re physical up front and they make defenses not want to play any more.”

Guyer’s defense was equally as impressive, shutting out Westfield in the second half. The Wildcats held the Mustangs to just 261 yards, recording several sacks and forcing a fumble.

Cooper Lanz, Devin Goree and Grant Mahon made a living in Westfield’s backfield, disrupting plays before they even had a chance to develop.

“I’ve been saying it all year long, that come November, we’d have a state championship defense to go with our offense,” Walsh said. “They’re doing exactly that.”

Guyer’s trip to the state final is its fourth in school history. The Wildcats are 2-1 in championship games, with their only loss coming to Cibolo Steele in 2010.

“We’re going to enjoy the bus ride back, but we’re going to be business as usual,” Walsh said. “I don’t think you’ll notice much difference if you came to our field house Week 1 of the playoffs or right now. We want to win.”

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

Tags

Recommended for you