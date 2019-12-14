You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
Thank you for supporting local journalism.
HOUSTON — Guyer’s wait for a return trip to the state final lasted six years.
It ended on Saturday afternoon in emphatic fashion.
For the first time since winning it all in 2013, the Wildcats are headed back to the state title game after knocking off Spring Westfield 35-17 in the Class 6A Division II semifinal at Sheldon ISD’s Panther Stadium.
Guyer (14-1) will meet Austin Westlake (14-1) in the 6A Division II championship at 7 p.m. next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“It’s good to be back,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “It’s where we belong.”
Kaedric Cobbs fueled the Wildcats’ relentless charge yet again, rushing for 212 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries.
Behind Guyer’s imposing offensive line, the Wildcats shredded Westfield’s highly-touted defense for most of the afternoon. Guyer racked up 388 total yards, with 295 coming on the ground.
The Wildcats’ 35 points were the most Westfield surrendered all year.
“Our offensive line is the best in the country,” Walsh said. “I challenged them all week long. They were the key in neutralizing that defensive line. I knew that if we did it early, we might quit their fight. And I think we stopped their fight early.”
Guyer offensive lineman Colby Strange and quarterback Eli Stowers celebrate their 35-17 win over Spring Westfield after their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stower points to the sky in celebration after their 35-17 win against Spring Westfield after their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) and wide receiver Seth Meador, right, celebrate after their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stower (5) is caught by Spring WestfieldÕs Isaiah Brown, left, and Dyllon Peavy (33) during the second half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Spring Westfield running back Kendal Taylor (1) is pushed out of bounds by Guyer defensive back Deuce harmon during the second half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer head coach John Walsh talks with an official during the second half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game against Spring Westfield Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer wide receiver Brandon Deleon pulls in the pass reception during the second half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game against Spring Westfield Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Students dressed for Christmas cheer in the stands during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game against Spring Westfield Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer wide receiver Seth Meador (19) goes airborne as he is caught by Spring Westfield defensive back DeÕQuarius Calhoun during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stower (5) passes the ball as Spring Westfield defensive lineman Johnnie Scott (41) closes in during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Spring Westfield running back Kendal Taylor (1) fumbles the ball on the tackle by Guyer linebacker Jordan Eubanks (6) for a turnover during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Spring Westfield quarterback Cardell Williams (2) looks to pass the ball right before Guyer defensive end Devin Goree (15) breaks loose for a sack during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Spring Westfield quarterback Cardell Williams, right, is sacked by Guyer defensive end Devin Goree (15) during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs is flipped on the tackle grab by Spring Westfield defensive back Jaden Perkins, right, during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stower (5) finds a hole between Spring Westfield defenders Nick Brown, left, and William Hatter, right, during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs, left, scores as he jumps over Spring Westfield defensive back Kayden Craig (23) as William Hatter gives chase during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer wide receiver Travis Romar (14) pulls in a pass in front of Spring Westfield defensive back DeÕQuarius Calhoun during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Spring Westfield running back Kendal Taylor (1) is caught by Guyer line backer Caole Ramsey (11) during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer running back Kaedrick Cobbs (1) falls backward into the end zone to score as he is tackled by Spring Westfield line backer Dyllon Peavy (33) during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer offensive lineman Colby Strange and quarterback Eli Stowers celebrate their 35-17 win over Spring Westfield after their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stower points to the sky in celebration after their 35-17 win against Spring Westfield after their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) and wide receiver Seth Meador, right, celebrate after their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stower (5) is caught by Spring WestfieldÕs Isaiah Brown, left, and Dyllon Peavy (33) during the second half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Spring Westfield running back Kendal Taylor (1) is pushed out of bounds by Guyer defensive back Deuce harmon during the second half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer head coach John Walsh talks with an official during the second half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game against Spring Westfield Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer wide receiver Brandon Deleon pulls in the pass reception during the second half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game against Spring Westfield Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Students dressed for Christmas cheer in the stands during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game against Spring Westfield Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer wide receiver Seth Meador (19) goes airborne as he is caught by Spring Westfield defensive back DeÕQuarius Calhoun during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stower (5) passes the ball as Spring Westfield defensive lineman Johnnie Scott (41) closes in during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Spring Westfield running back Kendal Taylor (1) fumbles the ball on the tackle by Guyer linebacker Jordan Eubanks (6) for a turnover during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Spring Westfield quarterback Cardell Williams (2) looks to pass the ball right before Guyer defensive end Devin Goree (15) breaks loose for a sack during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Spring Westfield quarterback Cardell Williams, right, is sacked by Guyer defensive end Devin Goree (15) during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs is flipped on the tackle grab by Spring Westfield defensive back Jaden Perkins, right, during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer quarterback Eli Stower (5) finds a hole between Spring Westfield defenders Nick Brown, left, and William Hatter, right, during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs, left, scores as he jumps over Spring Westfield defensive back Kayden Craig (23) as William Hatter gives chase during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer wide receiver Travis Romar (14) pulls in a pass in front of Spring Westfield defensive back DeÕQuarius Calhoun during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Spring Westfield running back Kendal Taylor (1) is caught by Guyer line backer Caole Ramsey (11) during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Guyer running back Kaedrick Cobbs (1) falls backward into the end zone to score as he is tackled by Spring Westfield line backer Dyllon Peavy (33) during the first half of their 6A Div. 2 state semi-final game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, TX.
Michael Wyke
After holding the Mustangs to a field goal on their opening drive, the Wildcats quickly answered with a 10-yard run from quarterback Eli Stowers on the read-option.
From there, Cobbs and Guyer’s ground game took over.
The senior scored on runs of 8, 3, 10 and 6 yards, with his 10-yard rush giving Guyer a 28-17 halftime lead. His final touchdown put Guyer up 35-17 with less than eight minutes remaining.
Cobbs has now run for 2,479 yards and 42 touchdowns this season. And, as he has done all year, he was quick to credit his offensive line.
“When they get out here, they’re just mean,” Cobbs said of Guyer’s offensive line. “They’re nasty. They perform on the field and talk about how they’re performing in the huddle. They tell the other team they’re going to beat them, and then they beat them.
HOUSTON — For the past two weeks, Guyer quietly listened while the rest of the state gushed …
“It’s a battle of attrition, and our offensive line is really good at winning those. They’re physical up front and they make defenses not want to play any more.”
Guyer’s defense was equally as impressive, shutting out Westfield in the second half. The Wildcats held the Mustangs to just 261 yards, recording several sacks and forcing a fumble.
Cooper Lanz, Devin Goree and Grant Mahon made a living in Westfield’s backfield, disrupting plays before they even had a chance to develop.
“I’ve been saying it all year long, that come November, we’d have a state championship defense to go with our offense,” Walsh said. “They’re doing exactly that.”
Guyer’s trip to the state final is its fourth in school history. The Wildcats are 2-1 in championship games, with their only loss coming to Cibolo Steele in 2010.
“We’re going to enjoy the bus ride back, but we’re going to be business as usual,” Walsh said. “I don’t think you’ll notice much difference if you came to our field house Week 1 of the playoffs or right now. We want to win.”
REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.