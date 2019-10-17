With two weeks remaining in the 2018 season, Guyer found itself sitting at 5-3 overall with just one loss in District 5-6A play.
But the Wildcats stumbled down the stretch, dropping their final two games to end the regular season at 5-5.
As Guyer (5-1, 2-1 District 5-6A) gears up for the final four weeks of its 2019 campaign, the Wildcats are focused on ending the regular season on a high note.
“We don’t want to slip,” Guyer coach John Walsh said. “I think last year we [lost] a couple of games in district I think we shouldn’t have dropped. That should be fresh in these guys’ minds, and I’ll dang sure remind them.”
Guyer’s first step in avoiding a repeat of history is a home game with Keller (4-2, 2-1) on Friday night.
The Indians played the Wildcats close last year and only trailed 17-7 at halftime. Guyer eventually pulled away and won 31-17, but Walsh knows Keller will be a tough test again this season.
“They are definitely, in my opinion, the third-place team in our district,” Walsh said. “They’re always well coached. They always have a great plan. They’ve always been contenders in our district and this year is no different.”
Keller’s offense is led by dual-threat quarterback Hayden Anderson, who has combined to throw and rush for 979 yards and nine touchdowns through six games. Anderson’s partner in the backfield, running back Enoch Ntchobo, has ran for 460 yards and three scores.
As a result, the Indians are averaging 25 points per game and are in the mix once again in 5-6A.
“We have to account for [Anderson],” Walsh said. “You have to make sure you have the quarterback and running back accounted for, from left to right.”
Defensively, Keller will be tasked with stopping Guyer’s prolific attack. The Wildcats boast one of the best offenses in the state and are averaging 44.7 points and 517.2 yards per game.
Despite their obvious offensive firepower, Guyer is not getting ahead of itself or looking ahead to the postseason. Instead, the Wildcats are taking everything one week — and one game — at a time.
“We just have to take care of us and start and finish these next four jobs that are in front of us, with Keller being the next job on our list,” Walsh said. “I think we can be our own worst enemy. If we play penalty-free ball, turnover-free ball the best we can, I think we’re winners each night.”