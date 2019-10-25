JUSTIN — A persistent drizzle, temperatures in the upper 40s and a gusting wind out of the north made for less-than-ideal conditions in Friday night’s game between Guyer and Haslet Eaton.
Yet an hour before kickoff, nearly every Wildcat, including running back Kaedric Cobbs, went through warmups shirtless.
Sporting only helmets and pants, Cobbs and most of the team braved the elements to acclimate their bodies to the dreary weather. And the results spoke for themselves.
Cobbs posted one of his most efficient games of the season, running for 144 yards and five first-half touchdowns as Guyer routed the Eagles 56-20 at Northwest ISD Stadium.
“We wanted to show everyone, and ourselves, that it isn’t that [cold],” Cobbs said. “It was more of a mental toughness thing. I definitely think it helped. I think that was why we were able to come out and jump on them really quick. I felt great. I was nice and warm, and ready to roll.”
Guyer running back Kaedric Cobbs (1) scores a touchdown during the second quarter of their game on Oct. 25, 2019 at NISD Stadium.
Kara Dry
Which is exactly what Cobbs did.
The senior ran for 130 yards and five scores on just nine carries in the first half. Cobbs found the end zone on runs of 1, 13, 9, 45 and 1 yard.
His final touchdown came with 58 seconds left in the first half, plunging in from a yard out to give the Wildcats a 42-17 lead at intermission. Guyer piled up 351 yards through the first two quarters, doing most of its damage on the ground through Cobbs.
The Wildcats ended the night with 494 total yards.
“I was just kind of running and letting things happen,” Cobbs said. “That’s just kind of how our night went. Our offensive line did a great job blocking.”
Cobbs and quarterback Eli Stowers combined to account for 461 of Guyer’s 494 yards.
Stowers finished with 241 yards and two touchdowns through the air, completing 12-of-20 passes. The Texas A&M commit also added 76 yards and a score on the ground, including a 37-yard run to put Guyer up 49-17 early in the third quarter.
Cobbs, meanwhile, averaged a staggering 13.1 yards per carry.
“I think he’s just getting that playoff momentum,” Guyer coach John Walsh said of Cobbs. “We talk about making a playoff push, and he’s looking like he’s ready to get there. He was effective as always.”
Guyer improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in District 5-6A with the victory. The Wildcats have now scored at least 30 points in each game this season and are averaging 45.8 points and 511.2 yards per game.
The win was also Guyer’s third straight, proving sometimes not even Mother Nature can stop the Wildcats’ prolific offense.
“I knew we were going to be all right,” Walsh said of the impact the weather had. “We didn’t plan to come out with our shirts off. Around here, we have a saying, ‘I’m going to let you be you until you aren’t right.’ Having their shirts off wasn’t that bad.”
Guyer 56,Haslet Eaton 20
Denton Guyer
14
28
14
0
—
56
NW Eaton
3
14
3
0
—
20
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 1 run (kick blocked)
NE — Dakota Lamb 21 FG
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 13 run (Seth Meador pass from Eli Stowers)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 9 run (Michael Mayfield kick)
NE — Braden St Ama 37 run (Dakota Lamb kick)
DG — Seth Meador 59 pass from Eli Stowers (Michael Mayfield kick)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 45 run (Michael Mayfield kick)
NE — Max McCuiston 37 pass from Braden St Ama (Dakota Lamb kick)
DG — Kaedric Cobbs 1 run (Michael Mayfield kick)
DG — Eli Stowers 37 run (Michael Mayfield kick)
NE — Dakota Lamb 24 FG
DG — Travis Romar 50 pass from Eli Stowers (Michael Mayfield kick)
DG
NE
First Downs
22
18
Rushing Yards
30-253
47-265
Passing Yards
241
75
Passing
12-22-0
7-21-0
Punts-Avg
3-41.33
5-34.40
Penalties
7-61
9-74
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DG: Kaedric Cobbs 11-144, Eli Stowers 7-76, Tiyon Aldridge 4-17, Chandler Pullam 2-13, Byron Phillips 4-2, Jackson Arnold 1-1, Grant O’Bara 1-0, NE: Braden St Ama 17-129, Hayden Talley 7-45, Max McCuiston 1-24, Samuel Kercheval 1-23, Jahbez Hawkins 14-22, Isaac Jones 7-22.
Passing — DG: Eli Stowers 12-20-0-241, Chandler Pullam 0-1-0-0, Jackson Arnold 0-1-0-0, NE: Braden St Ama 7-21-0-75.