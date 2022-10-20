A matchup of two top 10-ranked teams in Class 6A ended with No. 6 Guyer dominating No. 9 Allen 49-7 on Thursday night.
The Wildcats’ offensive explosion combined with stout defense proved too much for the Eagles to overcome. Be sure to read our instant game story for more details on all the scoring plays.
Below are five key takeaways from Guyer’s landmark victory.
1. Arnold’s uber efficient night
All year, Guyer coach Reed Heim has preached to his team that it needs to be playing its best football when its best football is required. We wrote as much earlier in the week as the Wildcats prepared for what looked to be their toughest test yet this season.
Star quarterback Jackson Arnold elevated himself when it mattered most in coming through with his best showing of the season. The Oklahoma commit had more touchdown passes than incompletions in completing 25 of his 28 pass attempts (89.3%) for 334 yards and four touchdowns.
Perhaps his most impressive play of the night came on the ground, though, where Arnold ran seven times for 84 yards and a touchdown. He broke off a 58-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, evading defenders down the sideline before making a late cutback to cross the goal line.
“I knew I was going to have a good day throwing the ball in warmups; I was spinning the ball pretty good,” Arnold said. “I watched a lot of film this week and knew what was going to be good and what wasn’t going to be good. A bunch of the RPOs I threw, that’s from studying all week in the film room and during practice.”
2. Defense comes up clutch
All season long, Guyer’s defense has been one of the team’s strong suits. It makes plenty of sense with coach Reed Heim previously serving as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator before the promotion to head coach this fall.
The unit has surrendered 14 or fewer points in all but two contests this season and on average given up just 12.9 points per game. Their success against the Eagles was particularly impressive in allowing just the one garbage-time touchdown to a team that came in averaging 35.7 points per game.
The Wildcats’ showing also marked a significant change from their performances against Allen each of the last two seasons. They hemorrhaged 349 rushing yards to the Eagles in a 56-38 defeat two years ago, then surrendered 357 rushing yards in last season’s 38-31 defeat.
This time around, Guyer’s defense held firm in allowing just 162 rushing yards. Its improvement showed in key moments, namely stuffing a third-and-goal run from the 1-yard line and subsequent fourth-and-goal carry to keep Allen from tying the game at 7-7 early in the first quarter.
“We just know in clutch moments that we need to get a stop, to have a game-changing moment,” linebacker Caleb Darthard said. “Even though we gave up some big plays, we stayed together as a team and prospered through it.”
3. Wildcats notch first-ever win over Allen
Going into Thursday’s matchup, Guyer had not come away with a win in six tries against the Eagles. The Wildcats had dropped decisive district showdowns with Allen the last two seasons to come up just short of the district title.
A dominant performance on both sides of the ball finally broke the losing streak, on national television no less in a game that was streamed on ESPN2.
“That’s the main thing we were thinking — we have to be the first class to come through here, beat Allen and show them who we are,” wide receiver Landon Sides said. “Like we’ve been saying all week, we’re a different breed, we’re southside. That means more than anything. We got to show the whole nation who we are.”
4. Don’t punt to Peyton Bowen
Time and time again this fall, Guyer utility man Peyton Bowen has come through with special teams scores.
He did so again Thursday night in breaking off a 60-yard punt return touchdown. The manner in which he did so, though, may have made it his most impressive play to date.
Bowen immediately juked a player upon fielding the punt, feinting to his right before going left. He hurled off five more defenders as he trekked down the middle of the field, then broke out of a scrum to his right en route to the end zone.
“Don’t kick it to that guy,” Heim said. “It’s a poor decision to kick it to him. Don’t kick it to 22.
“But don’t print that, because I want people to keep doing it,” Heim joked, before giving permission to print his quote.
5. Guyer in driver’s seat for district title
With the victory, the Wildcats (8-0, 5-0 in district) took over sole possession of first place in District 5-6A.
A win over McKinney (5-2, 3-1) next week would essentially lock up their first outright district championship since 2014 after coming up just short to Allen each of the last two seasons. The Lions host Prosper Rock Hill (3-4, 2-2) Friday night before next week’s showdown.
“I feel like the only team that can beat us right now is us,” Arnold said. “Stay focused, stay disciplined, don’t get too much of an ego from beating down Allen. Stay level-headed and execute.”