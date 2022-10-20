Arnold facemask
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold gains yardage despite being face-masked by Allen defensive lineman Timothy Brantley.

 Al Key/DRC

A matchup of two top 10-ranked teams in Class 6A ended with No. 6 Guyer dominating No. 9 Allen 49-7 on Thursday night.

The Wildcats’ offensive explosion combined with stout defense proved too much for the Eagles to overcome. Be sure to read our instant game story for more details on all the scoring plays.

Ryan Yaites tackle
Guyer defensive backs Ryan Yates (21) and Peyton Bowen stop Allen running back Kayvion Sibley for a loss.
Peyton Bowen leap
High-flying Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen finishes a tackle of Allen quarterback Mike Hawkins.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

