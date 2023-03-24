ARGYLE — A year to the date of last season's 2-1 playoff defeat to Flower Mound Marcus, Guyer struck first but ultimately fell in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Lady Marauders.
The Lady Wildcats jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, then rallied after conceding a first-half equalizer to maintain the deadlock through the end of regulation and first half of overtime.
No. 9-ranked Marcus' (20-1-1) potent attack, which entered the contest averaging just over five goals per game, broke through for the winner in the second half of overtime.
"There's no doubt they worked from start to finish," Guyer coach Amanda Hall said of her team. "There was nothing more they could have given and nothing more I could have asked of them. It fills me with a lot of pride to think about the way that they played, the way that they finished the season, the way they did it together."
Although the 2022 bi-district round clash did not go to overtime, the final score was the same and the two teams entered with the same seeds as a season ago — Guyer as a fourth seed against top-seeded Marcus.
This year's edition played out a bit differently than the previous one, though. The Lady Wildcats (9-9-4) fell behind in the first half of the 2022 meeting before equalizing ahead of the halftime break as a second-half Marcus goal ultimately made the difference.
This time around Guyer got out on the front foot courtesy of a well-taken free kick by Rachel Franklin. The junior buried her chance from 21 yards out into the bottom left corner just over 12 minutes into the match.
"We just came at 'em," Hall said. "We had talked about where we thought we could be successful offensively. Then just from the get-go being able to push the ball forward and create opportunities — I think we really put them on their heels to start and then just kept going."
Marcus equalized in the 27th minute as Carys Torgesen powered a rebound opportunity from inside the box into the back of the net.
The goal marked a frustrating moment for Guyer goalkeeper Natalie Mayes on a night where she was otherwise brilliant minding the net. The senior Louisiana-Lafayette signee made several key second-half saves of strong Marcus chances to keep the score level and help send the game to overtime.
Mayes with another massive save, 20:40 left 2H. pic.twitter.com/qoG5hmHcRM— John Fields (@JohnFields0) March 25, 2023
It took a well-struck shot by Marcus' Maddie Hayes to beat Mayes and give the Lady Marauders the lead for good with just over four minutes left in the second half of overtime.
"The game of her life," said Hall of Mayes' performance. "There's just not enough that could be said of what she did for us tonight. Incredible, incredible. For that to be her last game in this uniform, it speaks a lot to what she's done for us."
The loss ended what Hall described as a season that exceeded her own expectations given her team's youth after the departure of last year's senior class.
"We added 15 new kids, we start seven freshmen and sophomores," Hall said. "They had to learn how to play together, they had to learn how to play at this speed, they had to learn how to play against older kids. They just proved they're resilient, and that's what we saw here tonight. Just a resilient group.
"It wasn't easy most of the time, but they weren't going to stop."
