Guyer's Kaylee Humble
Buy Now

Guyer's Kaylee Humble (7) goes for the ball during the Lady Wildcats' playoff match against Flower Mound Marcus in Argyle on Friday night.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

ARGYLE — A year to the date of last season's 2-1 playoff defeat to Flower Mound Marcus, Guyer struck first but ultimately fell in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Lady Marauders.

The Lady Wildcats jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, then rallied after conceding a first-half equalizer to maintain the deadlock through the end of regulation and first half of overtime.

Guyer's Rachel Franklin free kick
Buy Now

Guyer's Rachel Franklin (17) gets ready to take a free kick from just outside the penalty box during a playoff match against Flower Mound Marcus in Argyle on Friday night.
Rachel Franklin celebration
Buy Now

Guyer's Rachel Franklin (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal from a free kick during a playoff match against Flower Mound Marcus in Argyle on Friday night.
Guyer's Natalie Mayes
Buy Now

Guyer's Natalie Mayes (0) prepares to kick the ball down the field during a playoff match against Flower Mound Marcus in Argyle on Friday night.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0