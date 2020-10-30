PROSPER — Nothing had come easy for Guyer all night.
On the road in a hostile environment, Prosper bottled up the Wildcats’ usually high-octane offense. And after Guyer fell down 17-7 early in the third quarter, the situation looked bleak.
But despite losing three key players to injuries and facing a double-digit deficit, Guyer never blinked.
Instead, the Wildcats leaned on their unquestioned leader in senior quarterback Eli Stowers. And he delivered.
Trailing by six with two seconds left and the ball just inside the 2-yard line, Stowers kept it himself on a counter, plunging into the end zone as time expired.
The ensuing extra point was good, and just like that, Guyer walked off a winner, rallying to stun Prosper 24-23 on Friday at Prosper ISD’s Children’s Health Stadium.
“[Prosper] really frustrated us all night,” Guyer coach Rodney Webb said. “They are a very good football team. They’re very sound defensively. They just did a really good job of limiting explosive plays tonight. They really did a good job down on the goal line.”
The sequence that set up the game-winning touchdown from Stowers started nearly three minutes earlier. Prosper scored to take a 23-17 lead with 3:22 remaining, but missed the extra point.
That miscue left the window open for Guyer, and the Wildcats took advantage.
Stowers promptly marched Guyer down the field, hitting D’marcus Howard for a 44-yard gain that got the Wildcats down to the Prosper 20-yard line.
From there, a string of penalties and timeouts led to the clock bleeding down to just two seconds. The Eagles called their final timeout with the game on the line, and Guyer came out in the same formation it had shown previously.
Webb left the rest up to the heartbeat of the Wildcats’ locker room.
“We showed that look pre-timeout,” said Webb of Guyer’s formation on the final play. “We had an answer. We figured they were going to slide the front to the two jumbo guys. We had a counter to that. And we wanted the ball in our best player’s hands. We felt good about it.”
With the game hanging in the balance, Stowers took the snap and immediately darted to his left. He lowered his shoulder and barreled through a Prosper defender before crossing the goal line in celebration.
“You know, as much as I want to be humble, I’m a competitor,” Stowers said. “Of course, I want the ball in my hands at the end of the game. But even if I didn’t, I would have had trust in my teammates that they would have gotten it in, too.”
The Texas A&M commit was responsible for all three of Guyer’s touchdowns on the evening, and all three scores came on the ground.
Stowers also accounted for 231 of the Wildcats’ 305 total yards. His 2-yard run put Guyer up 7-0 late in the first quarter, but Prosper rattled off 17 straight points to take a two-possession lead.
The Wildcats tied the game at 17-17 on a 32-yard Michael Mayfield field goal before going on its final drive to take home the victory.
Guyer improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in District 5-6A with the win.
Even after losing Grayson O’Bara, Jordan Eubanks and Knox Boyd to injuries and struggling at times offensively, the Wildcats still found a way to get the job done.
And to Stowers, that was his biggest takeaway of the night.
“That’s what made me the most proud in this game,” Stowers said. “Showing that fight that we have in us and fighting through adversity. For as bad of a game as we played, it gives us a lot of encouragement that we were even in that game. It’s going to take a lot of work moving forward. But we’re going to celebrate this win for a little bit, and then we have to move on to Braswell next week.”