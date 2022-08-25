Update

This story was updated at 11:00 p.m.

Defense wins championships, so the age-old cliché goes.

It was a key factor early and often in Guyer’s dominant 47-14 win over Rockwall-Heath in Thursday’s season opener. A pair of pick-sixes and a fumble returned for a touchdown gave the Wildcats three of their five first-half touchdowns as they jumped on the Hawks early and held on for good.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you