Defense wins championships, so the age-old cliché goes.
It was a key factor early and often in Guyer’s dominant 47-14 win over Rockwall-Heath in Thursday’s season opener. A pair of pick-sixes and a fumble returned for a touchdown gave the Wildcats three of their five first-half touchdowns as they jumped on the Hawks early and held on for good.
“Just coming out and doing our thing from the get-go means a lot,” senior defensive back Peyton Bowen said. “That’s the staple of our team is the defense right now. We just have to come out and make teams pay, make them throw the ball honestly.”
The victory was coach Reed Heim’s first at the helm after spending the last two years as Guyer’s defensive coordinator under former coach Rodney Webb. He has one of the most talented secondaries in the state to work with this fall with three four-star recruits in LSU commit Ryan Yaites, Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen and Eli Bowen, who is not committed yet.
Heim credited the defensive backfield for coming through in key moments as Peyton had a pick-six and Eli forced and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
“We have a lot of defenses, but when you have really good players, you don’t overthink it. Let your good players be good players,” Heim said. “At the end of the day, it’s a special group. That back end is really, really good. Let ‘em do their thing and they’re fun to watch.”
Quarterback Jackson Arnold led the way offensively with 204 passing yards for three touchdowns and 87 rushing yards for one score. Wide receiver Landon Sides tacked on two catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Bowen added two catches for 27 yards and a score.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead within the first 2:13. Arnold found Sides for a 63-yard touchdown pass on the third play from scrimmage. Then linebacker Caleb Darthard picked off a wobbly pass when the Heath quarterback was hit as he threw and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown.
The Hawks answered with a seven-play, 22-yard drive culminating with a rushing touchdown to cut the deficit in half. Guyer was then stuffed on fourth and goal at the one-yard line on its next drive, but Eli Bowen ripped the ball from a Heath receiver’s hands on their first play and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.
After the Wildcats forced a punt, Arnold notched his second touchdown pass to Sides from 23 yards out on the next drive. Peyton Bowen jumped a route on the Hawks’ next possession, intercepting a pass he returned 75 yards for Guyer’s fifth touchdown of the half.
“I just saw the quarterback’s eyes,” Peyton Bowen said. ”He was already in his windup so I was like, ‘Alright, either he’s getting a double move running straight at me or I’m picking this ball off.’ It turned out the better of the two.”
The Wildcats led 33-7 at the half after a pair of missed extra points.
Heath opened the second half with a 14-play touchdown drive culminating in a one-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal. Guyer quickly answered on its first drive of the half as Arnold broke off a 64-yard touchdown run on a read option play.
Arnold found Peyton Bowen for an 18-yard touchdown pass later in the third quarter to extend the lead.
That would be all the scoring either way as both sides seemed content to run down the clock after some early attempts in the final frame. Each team punted twice and Heath ran off the last few seconds of the game with three runs for minimal gain.
Guyer is set to take on one of the top Class 5A Division I teams in the state next week when it travels to face Aledo. Heim highlighted offensive rhythm and defensive stamina as a few key areas for improvement coming out of the Week 1 win.
“The rhythm piece for offense and don’t shoot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” said Heim of the biggest area of room for growth. “Then defensively, we just have to be able to tackle and fight through if we get into situations where we’re playing a bunch of snaps. That’s just the reality of football. If you get into that position, you have to be mentally tough and tackle.”