After dominating the field since the start of the season, Guyer's Brynn Brown may not get an opportunity to compete for a state championship.
Brown suffered a stress fracture in her right foot while running last weekend. The junior will not run in the District 5-6A championships next Thursday, and her status for the remainder of the season is up in the air.
"Obviously, she was distraught and upset, but in true Brynn fashion, she all of a sudden started crying and said, 'I can't believe I let my team down,'" Guyer cross-country coach Jonathan Ponsonby said. "So here she is, she knows her season could be in jeopardy, but when she became very upset is when she [thought] she let the team down."
Ponsonby said Brown will be reevaluated on Oct. 21.
By missing the district championship next week, Brown could only run at the regional meet if Guyer qualifies as a team. The state meet is Nov. 9 in Round Rock.
With Brown sidelined, Guyer will now turn to freshman Carys Stephenson, who will likely assume the No. 1 spot for the Lady Wildcats. Also toeing the line at the district meet will be Hailey Hurd, Mariella Stephens, Jenna McKenzie, Arden Kesterson, Riley McGarry and Eliana Perks.
On the boys side, Guyer will feature Mark Quintanilla, Ryan Weklar, Preston Duesing, Elliot Alvord, Cade McAndrews, Caleb Kenneke and Justin Mendoza at the 5-6A championships.
"Someone is going to get a chance to step up," Ponsonby said. "That's what both Brynn and myself are excited about. Who are we going to find that we didn't know we had? Who is going to show up and perform? And they will. Someone has to do it."
Brown last competed at the McNeil Invitational on Sept. 28, where she won the girls 5,000-meter gold division. The speedster clocked a 16:57.10.
Two weeks earlier at the Guyer MileSplit Invitational, Brown ran the 3.1-mile course in 16:12 — the fastest 5,000-meter time in the country.
Brown has handily won all three races she has competed in this year, with her average margin of victory a staggering 1 minute, 2 seconds.
Brown was the Class 6A runner-up in cross-country as a sophomore last year, posting a 16:45.36 at the state championships in Round Rock.
Last season on the track, Brown shattered the UIL state record for all classifications when she ran a 10:09.91 in the 3,200, claiming the 6A title in the event.
"There's unfortunate truths and circumstances in life, and anytime you have a young high school athlete, when they have to say the words, the fear and the worry now becomes a reality they have to face," Ponsonby said. "And Brynn will face it head on."