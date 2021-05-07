With a runner at first base in the second inning of a scoreless game, Coppell’s Will Rodman laced a ball down the third base line.
The nearest umpire ruled the ball fair, as it rolled to the left field wall for a double. Guyer coach Pat Watson immediately came out to argue the call, believing the ball had gone foul. After a temporary conference, the umpires upheld the ruling on the field, prompting Watson to momentarily voice his displeasure.
T2: For the second straight night we have a controversial call.— Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) May 8, 2021
Coppell slices a ball just inside the third-base line. Umps call it fair, but Guyer coach Pat Watson is not happy and is letting the umpires know about it.
Runners at second and third with one out for Coppell now. pic.twitter.com/OlonrxHHNa
And, as fate would have it, the call proved to be a crucial one, as the Cowboys’ next batter, Tony Vernars, cleared the bases with a two-RBI single.
Coppell tacked on two more runs in the frame and never looked back, knocking Guyer out of the playoffs with an 8-4 victory in Game 2 of the Class 6A Region I bi-district series on Friday night.
“I think [the call] changes course because they don’t have guys at second and third in that inning,” Watson said. “It’s just a runner at first base, a little more calm and relaxed. Then we get him out, it might be two outs and we get out of it.
“We saw it was outside the foul line. The first time, the umpire told me it hit fair but went outside the bag when it crossed third base. And I was like, ‘Well, that’s a foul ball.’ And he goes, ‘It hit in fair territory, and it went foul.’ Then they got together, came back and said it bounced over the bag a little bit. That’s a call right there that everybody seemed to think it was foul. My third baseman — I have to fight for my kids. It looked foul from my angle, as well.”
Despite falling into an early 4-0 hole, Guyer did its best to battle back.
The Wildcats got on the board in the second when Camden Allen drove in Carson Parham with an RBI-single back up the middle.
B2: @Guyer_Baseball is on the board, and the Wildcats are doing their damage with two outs.— Reece Waddell (@ReeceWaddell15) May 8, 2021
Carson Parham singles, Lane Allen walks, and Camden Allen drives in Parham with this RBI-single back up the middle.
Guyer trims Coppell’s lead to 4-1. #txhsbaseball pic.twitter.com/1ZcInK0RRP
Wes Duncan then drove in a run in the third, scorching a ball into right-center field. Duncan’s RBI cut Coppell’s lead to 4-2, but that was as close as Guyer came.
The Wildcats stranded eight runners on base and were unable to capitalize on the leadoff man reaching base in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
“You look at the fourth, fifth and sixth innings,” Watson said. “We had a runner at second base with two outs, and we weren’t able to get a hit when we needed to cut it short. And in two of the innings, we had guys at second base with no outs, and we weren’t able to get them home. I think if we [had] cut it to 4-3 it would have been a different baseball game. But you have to take advantage of it, and Coppell took advantage of it when they [had opportunities].”
Coppell added two insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings, and all four runs came on separate two-RBI doubles.
The Cowboys chased Guyer starter Brad Pruett in the sixth inning after issuing a leadoff walk. Pruett scattered five runs on five hits in five innings of work and struck out five.
Guyer tried to mount one last rally in the bottom of the seventh trailing 8-2, and Wes Duncan gave the Wildcats life with a two-run home run to left field. But it proved to be too little too late, as Coppell hung on to preserve the victory.
Guyer’s season ends at 16-20-1 overall.
“At one point in time, I think we were 4-12 this year,” Watson said. “But the hard work — the kids never gave up. They competed until the very end. That’s what Guyer is. We’re going to fight until the very last out, and that’s what we did.”