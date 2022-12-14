Four straight state semifinal appearances define a historic run of success for Guyer over the last four seasons.
Though the Wildcats have narrowly missed out on securing their third state championship in program history, those deep postseason runs have cemented their status as one of the state’s top programs.
They fell to perennial power Austin Westlake in the 2019 and 2021 Class 6A Division II title games while losing to Cedar Hill in the 2020 semifinals.
That stretch of success persisted under three different coaches — John Walsh (2019), Rodney Webb (2020-21) and Reed Heim (2022). Despite that turnover, the Wildcats continued their run of contention behind a core of key players.
“We’ve done great things,” senior defensive back Peyton Bowen said. “We’ve had three different head coaches, and every year we still go to the semifinals [or] state. If that doesn’t show how much this culture has, I don’t know what does.”
Winning a state title is supremely difficult, particularly in either of the Class 6A brackets, which contain the largest schools in Texas.
Just to reach this year’s state semifinal showdown with DeSoto, No. 6-ranked Guyer (14-1) had to knock off state-ranked foes No. 16 Highland Park, No. 23 Trophy Club Byron Nelson and No. 4 Southlake Carroll.
Its first real playoff test came in knocking off the Scots 63-42 in a second-round shootout. The Wildcats were led by star quarterback Jackson Arnold, who had four rushing touchdowns and two more scores through the air, along with Bowen reeling off a key pick-six.
Guyer then knocked off Byron Nelson 59-41 in another high-scoring affair. Arnold came up big once again as he and running back Trey Joyner ran for three touchdowns apiece, while Bowen returned a punt for a touchdown.
Finally, the Wildcats dominated Southlake Carroll 45-21 in the regional championship game. Arnold ran for four scores and threw for two more as he led an offense that racked up 573 yards of total offense.
All three represent impressive victories that demonstrated just how dominant Guyer was this season. It did not win a game by less than 17 points all year, its closest call a 23-6 win over 6A DI state semifinalist Prosper.
Ultimately, a slow start combined with DeSoto rushing for 437 yards proved too much for Guyer to overcome in its 47-28 state semifinal defeat.
The Eagles have quietly been one of the state’s most formidable teams in recent years, often overshadowed by sharing a district with perennial power Duncanville.
The loss brought an end to several key players’ standout careers at Guyer.
Arnold, a five-star Oklahoma commit, finished off his impressive high school career by passing for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns and rushing for 921 yards and 24 more scores.
Junior running back Trey Joyner will return after a breakout season on the ground, having racked up 1,210 rushing yards for 17 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Landon Sides, an Incarnate Word pledge, led the team in receiving with 60 catches for 1,358 yards and 16 scores.
Bowen, a Notre Dame pledge and fellow five-star recruit, left a substantial impact himself in anchoring the Wildcats’ defensive backfield. Senior defensive back Ryan Yaites, an LSU commit, also departs after playing a key role in Guyer’s stacked secondary.
Arnold in particular established himself as one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. He was thrust into the 2019 state title game as a freshman when starter Eli Stowers went out, then led the Wildcats to the ‘21 title game in his first year as the full-time starter.
“I’m just so thankful that [Arnold] is a consummate professional as far as how he approaches the game, but also how he handles himself around our team,” Heim said. “Through leadership, taking care of business in the classroom, he’s just really a special player — just like Peyton, Ryan and all these seniors who have played a lot of football. What an incredible group.”
Despite coming up short of their ultimate goal, the Wildcats have left a legacy full of accomplishments to be proud of. Heim, who helped guide them to the state semifinals in his first season as a head coach, certainly will not forget this group anytime soon.
“Just so proud of our young men,” Heim said. “They’ll be in my memory, and they’ll be my first team forever.”
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.