Guyer got an early taste of a raucous playoff atmosphere on Friday night.
Duking it out with Trophy Club Nelson in a game with postseason implications, the Wildcats were presented with numerous obstacles. Guyer got into foul trouble early in the second half, with Ty McGhie picking up his fourth foul in the third quarter.
McGhie watched from the bench as the Bobcats made a run to take the lead, but Guyer coach Grant Long knew he had to get back in the game, even if he was on the verge of fouling out.
And Long’s decision to trust McGhie with four fouls paid dividends.
McGhie hit a half-court buzzer-beater to end the third quarter and scored 14 of his 23 points in the final frame, helping Guyer rally to knock off Nelson 65-62 at home.
“He was huge,” said Long of McGhie. “I’m really glad I got him back in there at the end of the third quarter. He hit that huge shot from half court and then he just took over in the fourth quarter.
“He is clutch. He’s the best shooter in the state. I love having the ball in his hands.”
With Guyer trailing 53-52 inside of three minutes, McGhie drove the lane, drew contact and made an acrobatic layup. He completed the three-point play moments later to give the Wildcats the lead.
But if that weren’t enough, on Guyer’s next possession, McGhie came off a screen set by JaKobe Coles and calmly drilled a 3.
The Wildcats never trailed after that.
“This is a big win,” McGhie said. “We’re going to use this momentum in the playoffs. We all have a little experience, but when it comes to the playoffs, we shouldn’t be cracking under pressure.”
With the victory, Guyer put a stranglehold on first place in 5-6A. The Wildcats have swept the season series from Nelson, improving to 24-4 overall and 11-0 in district play in the process.
Guyer can officially clinch the 5-6A title with a win Tuesday against Keller Fossil Ridge.
“We have three games left now before the playoffs, and you have to get into that mode of one and done,” Long said. “It was awesome for us tonight to be in it. I was proud of our guys for finding a way to win, fighting and grinding — whether we got calls or didn’t get calls. We just kept playing. I was really proud of their effort to come out with a win.”
Kilgore becomes Guyer’s winningest coach in Lady Wildcats’ victory
Guyer celebrated Aimee Kilgore becoming the winningest coach in school history as the Lady Wildcats cruised past Trophy Club Nelson 65-41.
Kilgore, who was honored after the game, now owns an 85-47 all-time record at Guyer. With a win next Tuesday against Keller Fossil Ridge, the Lady Wildcats would clinch at least a share of their second straight district title.
“I’m super excited, but I never want it to be about me,” said Kilgore of the accolade. “I want it to be about the girls in our program that have allowed this opportunity for me. Their commitment to the program and each other is unmatched.”