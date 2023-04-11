As he prepared to bat with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Hawk Bowers assumed he would be asked to bunt.
After all, Guyer needed just one run in the frame to take home the victory and a well-placed bunt could certainly accomplish that goal. Wildcats coach Pat Watson originally planned on signaling for his hitter to do just that, but ultimately decided to let Bowers swing away.
That decision paid off quickly as the junior second baseman hammered the second pitch he saw deep over the left field wall for a walk-off grand slam.
Bowers' blast gave Guyer a 6-2 win over Allen in Tuesday's district clash at Guyer High, sending his teammates storming out of the dugout amid a chorus of cheers.
"It just feels so awesome, feels so great," Bowers said. "Honestly, I thought coach would bunt me. He didn't end up giving me the bunt sign, so I was like 'Alright, I'm going in here and hitting a fastball. If I see it, I'm swinging and swinging hard.'
"First pitch, fouled it off, whatever. Forget about it. Second pitch, I see it and just get my swing off, that's all I wanted. I was really happy with it."
Bowers' clutch hit was made more impressive by the fact that he missed both school and practice the previous day with an illness.
"We sent him home from practice yesterday because he was sick, and he missed school yesterday as well," Watson said. "He came and showed up for us yesterday and we were just like, 'Man, go home and get some rest.' Glad he came back healthy."
The game also had key implications in the district standings.
With the win, Guyer (21-8, 9-0 in district) took over sole possession of first place in District 5-6A. Allen (16-9-1, 8-1) fell one game behind in the first game of what could prove to be a pivotal series.
"It had a playoff atmosphere to it from the very get-go," Watson said. "You could tell that both teams were ready and both teams knew that something was on the line. It was a fun game."
It was the Eagles that struck first in the contest though, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after a hit batter and walk set the table for a sacrifice fly.
The Wildcats answered in the bottom of the second as Jack Cagianello singled to third base, then Blade Carver launched a two-run homerun well over the left-center field wall with two outs to take a 2-1 lead.
That advantage held up for much of the rest of the game as Cagianello settled in on the mound after the rough start. He finished the night with 11 strikeouts while surrendering two unearned runs, two hits and two walks while hitting two batters in 6 1/3 innings of work.
The senior Weatherford College signee did not surrender a hit until allowing a single in the sixth inning and another in the seventh. An errant throw to first by shortstop Lane Allen on a would-be groundout with two outs in the seventh inning allowed Allen to plate a run and tie the game at 2-2.
After Guyer failed to score in the seventh, Jack Hickerson continued his strong relief appearance by setting the Eagles down in order. Hickerson allowed no runs, hits or walks as he struck out one batter in 1 2/3 innings of work.
That showing set the table for the Wildcats to score in the bottom of the eighth. Seth Johnston hit a leadoff single, then Caleb Cowan reached on a fielder's choice that resulted in no outs before Josh Lumsden was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Bowers' bomb.
The Wildcats will look to take the momentum from Tuesday's victory into the series finale with first pitch set for 7 p.m. Friday at Allen High.
"It's a little easier to go over there after walking someone off then it is if you had the lead through six-and-two-thirds innings and lost the game," Watson said. "It would have been very difficult tomorrow and Thursday at practice to get 'em ready. Going into it with basically our No. 1 ready to go on Friday, I feel good."
