Guyer's Hawk Bowers
Buy Now

Guyer's Hawk Bowers (7) draws a walk Tuesday night against Allen. Bowers later hit a walk-off grand slam to give the Wildcats a 6-2 win.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

As he prepared to bat with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Hawk Bowers assumed he would be asked to bunt.

After all, Guyer needed just one run in the frame to take home the victory and a well-placed bunt could certainly accomplish that goal. Wildcats coach Pat Watson originally planned on signaling for his hitter to do just that, but ultimately decided to let Bowers swing away.

Guyer's Blade Carver
Buy Now

Guyer's Blade Carver (8) celebrates after hitting a home run on Tuesday night against Allen.
Guyer's Jack Cagianello
Buy Now

Guyer's Jack Cagianello (14) throws a pitch during the Wildcats' game against Allen on Tuesday night.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0