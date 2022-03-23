guyer
Buy Now

Longtime Guyer softball coach Keith Medford won his 500th game on Tuesday.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

There’s no milestones without miles.

Guyer softball coach Keith Medford’s odometer is high after leading the Wildcats since their 2006 inception.

Medford, who also has previous stops at Irving High and San Antonio Christian Heritage, hit another marker when Guyer handled McKinney Boyd 13-1 on Tuesday.

It was win No. 500 for Medford, who swiftly helped the defending District 5-6A tri-champions become a postseason regular.

Medford was gifted a decorative home plate emblazoned with 500, a number that conveys several things — including his age group.

“Anytime you reach a milestone with that many numbers, it means two things,” said Medford, 52. “It means that you’re old and that you’ve been blessed with some great kids.”

One of those kids was his own.

Former Guyer standout Morgan Medford helped her father win about a 100 games before going to play at NCAA Division I Tarleton State, where she’s currently a sophomore infielder.

The Wildcats have missed the playoffs just twice in Medford’s program-starting tenure.

Guyer’s best season was in 2010 when it reached the state semifinals behind the arm and bat of ace Kylee Croseck, who went on to star at Southern Arkansas.

Croseck− now Kylee Irvin − has since returned to the Guyer program as Medford’s assistant coach.

“If you’re at the place with the right kids and you’re determined, you can get a lot of wins,” Medford said. “And end the day, it’s the kids’ accomplishment”

Medford has helped send dozens of players to college level, including Syracuse sophomore Ryan Gallegos and Texas Tech freshman Ranci Willis.

The Wildcats, who are off to a 10-4-2 start, look to compete for another district championship and a potential deep tournament run with its next crop of future-college talent.

Guyer has three seniors and college commits in do-it-all Lilly Galaviz (Northeast Texas), second baseman Bre Jackson (Temple Junior College) and catcher Megan Ayala (Midwestern State).

Avery Jefferson, a junior third baseman, has committed to Abilene Christian

“We have a real nice mix of players this year,” Medford said.

RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!