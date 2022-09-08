Three touchdown passes and several more big plays from quarterback Jackson Arnold's arm helped Guyer's offense explode Thursday for a 50-27 home win over Lancaster.
Arnold, an Oklahoma commit and five-star recruit, completed 14 of his 22 pass attempts for 305 yards and three scores. His leading receiver was wideout Landon Sides, who ended the night five catches for 148 yards.
"I've always said Jackson is the best quarterback in the state," Sides said. "Having him there makes your job so easy. It makes it so fun, too. Best job in the world for sure."
A plethora of big plays in the passing game combined with strong nights from running backs Ahmed Yussuf and Trey Joyner made the difference in the victory.
Tight end Si Stovall, a Louisiana-Monroe commit, added four catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns on the night while wide receiver Josiah Martin added three catches for 62 yards and a score.
With the win, the Wildcats completed their nondistrict slate unblemished with victories over three preseason top 25 teams in their respective classifications. The games serve as preparation for Guyer's loaded District 5-6A slate that will feature 6A No. 17 Prosper and No. 23 Allen, among others.
"Over the course of the three games, you have an opportunity to get better and see where you're at," coach Reed Heim said. "We have to take the things we did well in the first three games and capitalize on them, then find the things we need to improve on and get those worked out so when we go into district, we're in a position each week to be successful."
Guyer got out to a hot start, marching down the field quickly on its opening drive and scoring with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Arnold to wide receiver Josiah Martin on a fade to the back corner. After the two sides exchanged punts, Lancaster evened the score on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 3:36 left in the opening quarter.
The Wildcats nearly scored a second touchdown in the opening frame, but a 15-yard penalty from the one-yard line and a botched field goal try limited them to no points on the drive.
Guyer pulled away in the second quarter with a pair of rushing touchdowns. First running back Trey Joyner capped off a drive from four yards out, then Arnold scored on a keeper from two yards out to set the halftime margin at 21-7.
Coming out of the break with a less than commanding margin, the Wildcats set out to take control of the game in the second half.
A chaotic start to the half saw Guyer force a Lancaster fumble, then fumble the ball back at the Tigers' two-yard line before their ensuing snap went out of the back of the end zone for a safety. Sides then returned the ensuing free kick 52 yards for a touchdown to put the Wildcats up 29-7 just 4:14 into the third quarter.
"I'm just going, looking for a hole. I found the gap, my guys are blocking for me and I took off," Sides said.
Lancaster cut the margin down by six on its next drive despite fumbling the ball twice on the third play of the drive en route to a 42-yard gain. It was a key part of the Tigers' lengthy scoring drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown pass and missed extra point.
Arnold notched his second touchdown pass on the ensuing drive with a 25-yard pass to Stovall. Arnold and Stovall connected for an eerily similar score from 24 yards out on Guyer's next drive after it forced a punt.
Lancaster answered quickly, scoring a 75-yard touchdown pass on the second play of its ensuing possession. The Wildcats answered with a touchdown drive capped with a four-yard touchdown run by Joyner to set the final margin.
After dominating its three nondistrict foes, Guyer is set to open district play Sept. 16 at home against Prosper. It will be an early test for the Wildcats to see how they stack up against what is projected to be one of the district's top teams.
They will look to cut down on mistakes after committing eight penalties for 80 yards and turning the ball over three times.
"I want to play cleaner football than we did, but at the end of the day, like I told them, a win is a win is a win," Heim said. "That's what we're going for and we got that.
"We do need to clean those things up because we left points out on the field and had a couple turnovers called back because of penalties. Against good football teams, you can't do that."