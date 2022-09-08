Three touchdown passes and several more big plays from quarterback Jackson Arnold's arm helped Guyer's offense explode Thursday for a 50-27 home win over Lancaster.

Jackson Arnold pass
Buy Now

Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) fires a pass during the Wildcats' game against Lancaster on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas.
Sides celebration
Buy Now

Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during their game against Lancaster Thursday, September 8, 2022, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you