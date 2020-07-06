There were plenty of times last year during practice when Guyer baseball coach Pat Watson had freshman Lane Allen fielding ground balls and getting in batting practice with the varsity squad. Simply put, Allen was that good.
Watson even flirted with the idea of putting him on varsity but ultimately kept him and several other young players on the freshman team to get them more playing time.
That won’t be the case this coming season, as Allen will be front and center on a young but loaded Wildcat team. And when he makes that debut, he will have perhaps the biggest decision of his budding career out of the way with three full seasons left to play.
Lane committed to six-time national champion Texas on Monday, announcing the decision via his Twitter account.
“He’d be standing out there next to Carson Ozmer, who was a D1 commit, and it was hard to tell who was the D1 commit and who was the freshman. That’s how good Lane was,” Watson said. “When he’s out there making the same type of plays as the varsity guys, it really opens your eyes. The varsity guys saw it; they were in awe. We took a cautious approach with him and several others, but he fit right in.”
Lane plays shortstop and pitcher, but what stands out beyond his versatility is his size. At 6-2, 195 pounds, he looks the part of a big-time player and has plenty of room to become one of the Wildcats’ marquee athletes.
Guyer hasn’t won a playoff series since 2014 but has a very strong group of underclassmen poised to make an impact. Clearly, the Longhorns feel the same way and zeroed in on Allen.
“It’s a big deal. He’s a next-level athlete,” Watson said.