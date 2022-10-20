A lights-out performance from quarterback Jackson Arnold combined with stout defense helped No. 6 Guyer dominate No. 9 Allen 49-7 Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Arnold was accurate all night, completing 25 of his 28 pass attempts for 334 yards and four touchdowns. The Oklahoma commit tacked on seven carries for 84 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Wide receiver Landon Sides had seven catches for 132 yards and two scores.
It marked the Wildcats’ first-ever win over the Eagles (6-2, 4-1 in district) after dropping their six previous meetings. The victory also put Guyer (8-0, 5-0) in the driver’s seat of District 5-6A in trying to win its first outright district championship since 2014.
Getting out to a torrid start, the Wildcats marched down the field to score on a seven-play, 65-yard drive that took just over two minutes of game time. Arnold found wide receiver Josiah Martin for a 25-yard touchdown pass to cap off the game’s opening possession.
The Eagles methodically moved down the field on their first drive, getting to first-and-goal at Guyer’s 4-yard line before they stalled out. A third-and-goal run came up just short of the goal line before the fourth-down try was stuffed in the backfield.
On their first possession of the second quarter, the Wildcats picked up a pair of fourth-down conversions as they drove 78 yards down the field for a second score. The drive was capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from Arnold to Sides to set the halftime margin.
After forcing an Allen three-and-out to start the second half, Guyer marched 74 yards in seven plays. Arnold found tight end Si Stovall for a 12-yard touchdown pass to put the Wildcats up 21-0 with 8:30 left in the third quarter.
Another three-and-out stop set Guyer up for yet another quick touchdown drive. The Wildcats capped off a seven-play, 70-yard drive with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by running back Ahmed Yussuf just under three minutes after their last score.
A third straight three-and-out made way for Arnold to break off a 58-yard touchdown run to give Guyer a 35-0 lead heading into the final frame. Peyton Bowen broke off a 60-yard punt return touchdown after another Wildcats stop.
The Eagles finally punched in for their only touchdown as a 22-yard run and 40-yard pass set up a 1-yard rushing score. Guyer answered with a 73-yard touchdown pass from Arnold to Sides to make it 49-7 early in the fourth quarter.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.