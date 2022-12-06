Jackson Arnold run
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold breaks the tackle of Highland Park defender Kyle Carlson during their playoff game. Arnold’s running ability has been a key factor in the Wildcats’ playoff success.

 Al Key/DRC

Jackson Arnold spearheading Guyer’s offense is nothing new.

The five-star recruit and Oklahoma commit is widely regarded as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. Arnold’s passing ability has garnered plenty of attention, particularly after he threw for 3,921 yards and 34 touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to last year’s state championship game.

Jackson Arnold pass
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold gets a pass off with Allen linebacker Mitchell Neu hanging on onto him during their game earlier this season. Although Arnold is better known for his passing prowess, his running ability has been an added weapon in the Wildcats’ playoff push.
Jackson Arnold juke
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold makes a cut while gaining yardage against Highland Park during their playoff game earlier this season. Arnold ran for 110 yards and four touchdowns in the contest to lead the Wildcats to victory.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

