Jackson Arnold spearheading Guyer’s offense is nothing new.
The five-star recruit and Oklahoma commit is widely regarded as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. Arnold’s passing ability has garnered plenty of attention, particularly after he threw for 3,921 yards and 34 touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to last year’s state championship game.
Through the first four rounds of this year’s playoffs, though, Guyer has unleashed a different aspect of Arnold’s skill set — his running ability.
He has delivered with 84 carries for 449 yards and 13 touchdowns through four playoff games, leading the Wildcats to their fourth straight state semifinal appearance.
“Once it’s the playoffs, we’re going to throw everything we have at everybody,” Arnold said. “It changes the way that defenses look at certain formations that we have. Sometimes you have to keep an extra person in the box because we’re able to use the quarterback run game.
“It makes defenses game plan for us a little bit differently.”
Arnold has still found plenty of success through the air, to be sure. He has completed 74.4% of his pass attempts for 918 yards and six touchdowns during the postseason, connecting with wide receiver Landon Sides for four of those scores.
His ability to run the ball so effectively, though, has added another dimension to an already potent Guyer offense. The unit is averaging 47.3 points per game for the season, including 52.3 per game in the playoffs.
The threat of Arnold running gives defenses another aspect to worry about that helps open up the offense as a whole.
“He solves a lot of problems with his legs,” offensive coordinator Jordan Johnson said. “The way that we’re built, it completes it. It puts everything in order, keeps you on track and just allows us to play fast.”
Arnold has delivered in several high-leverage moments during the postseason, too.
He ran for four of Guyer’s first six touchdowns in its 63-42 win over Highland Park, the final one helping build a 14-point third-quarter edge it would never relinquish.
In a 59-41 win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson, Arnold ran seven times on one drive, including an 8-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats up 38-28 after their lead had dwindled to three points. He broke off a 47-yard run later in the game on a key drive that set the final margin and helped thwart a late comeback effort by Nelson.
Then in Guyer’s regional final win over Southlake Carroll, Arnold broke off a 49-yard touchdown run on the opening drive and scored twice more on the ground to help build a 17-point halftime edge. He found the end zone once more to put the game all but out of reach at 38-14 in the third quarter.
“We understand that we have to take care of him because he’s an unbelievable football player, but he’s also a great weapon carrying the ball,” head coach Reed Heim said. “You have to pick and choose your opportunities and make sure that when you do, you pick the right ones.
“That’s what makes him such a dynamic player and makes our offense pretty prolific.”
Arnold’s involvement on the ground has seen a significant uptick compared to the regular season.
He ran 57 times for 433 yards and nine touchdowns during the Wildcats’ 10-0 regular season, exceeding all of those figures in just four postseason games. He had some impressive moments, though, including a 58-yard touchdown run during Guyer’s blowout win over perennial power Allen.
Guyer utilized Arnold’s running ability sparingly during the regular season, partially as a means to protect him from injury. Often winning comfortably also meant the Wildcats had the luxury of saving some of those concepts for when they needed them most.
“You definitely want to have aspects of your offense that you hold in your back pocket and can put on the field when you feel like it’s necessary,” Johnson said. “A lot of it has to do with just his God-given ability to carry the ball. He’s so athletic; he’s so big and physical. It’s tough on people.”
Arnold continuing his postseason success on the ground could continue to be crucial in the Wildcats’ state semifinal game with DeSoto (12-2).
The Eagles’ high-powered offense is averaging 43.4 points per game, fresh off scoring 60 points against a Harker Heights defense that entered the contest surrendering just 15.1 points per game.
Quarterback Darius Bailey leads the unit, having thrown for 3,413 yards and 41 touchdowns this season. Wide receiver Johntay Cook, a Texas pledge, has been his top target with 73 catches for 1,310 yards and 21 touchdowns. A trio of running backs have racked up 600-plus yards each and 29 combined scores to balance out the unit.
Guyer is no stranger to shootouts after knocking off Highland Park and Byron Nelson in high-scoring affairs. Another offensive performance to that level may be needed to defeat DeSoto, something Arnold’s running ability could factor heavily into once again.
“They’re going to be a very, very tough team, a very physical team,” Arnold said. “They’re going to give us their all, and we’re going to give them our all. I’m super pumped up for this game Saturday.”
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.