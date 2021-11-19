FRISCO — It rained and it poured the entire first half, despite being indoors at the Ford Center, in Guyer’s 56-7 win over Dallas Jesuit in the 6A Division II area round playoffs.
The Wildcats (11-1) found the end zone early and often on big plays all throughout the first half, including touchdown passes of 59, 34, 46 and 48 yards and a touchdown run of 83 yards.
“It was the most complete game we had played this year,” coach Rodney Webb said. “We were sharp offensively. As unsharp or dull as we were last week, we fixed a lot things [this week].”
On Guyer’s first series, quarterback Jackson Arnold lofted a deep pass on the game’s fourth play to a wide-open Landon Sides for a 59-yard score.
Guyer forced a turnover on downs deep in its own territory then handed the ball to running back Byron Phillips, who broke off an 83-yard touchdown run.
In the blink of an eye, it was 14-0.
The Wildcats’ defense forced a three-and-out on Jesuit’s ensuing possession, and six plays into the drive, Arnold connected with Sides again for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.
It was a trend that continued throughout the entire first half as Jesuit (10-2) put up little resistance on defense. Meanwhile, Guyer put up more than 500 yards of offense on the way to a 49-7 halftime lead.
“We were sharp,” Webb said. “We had not been sharp on the first drive of a game very often this year, and it was a point of emphasis for us.”
Jesuit continually lined up defensively in press coverage, which Arnold was able to take advantage of to the tune of 351 passing yards and five touchdowns.
Arnold added another 34 yards rushing and two scores and was out of the game by early third quarter. And in his first varsity game, Sides finished with three receptions for 127 yards — all going for touchdowns.
“It was awesome, and I was especially proud of my teammates,” Arnold said. “[The receivers’] ability to get open tonight was really impressive. We knew our guys could win on the posts and go [routes].”
Arnold was rarely bothered in the pocket as the offensive line kept the pocket clean for the majority of the game.
Webb and Arnold both agreed that Friday’s performance was “by far” the most complete game the team had played all season.
Guyer takes on Trophy Club Nelson next week in the 6A Division II regional semifinals. The game is set for. 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.