McKINNEY — “A win is a win is a win.”
Guyer coach Reed Heim emphasized this phrase to his team after their district-clinching 42-21 win over McKinney.
It was far from pretty on Thursday night. Guyer (9-0, 6-0 in district) committed nine penalties for 94 yards and gave up 427 yards of offense to McKinney (6-3, 4-2 in district) while its own offense put up 406 yards.
Despite those issues, the Wildcats were able to overcome the Lions and claim the District 5-6A championship, their first outright district title since 2014.
“We’re going to have to beat teams like that. As you go through the playoffs, we’re going to have to play physical football teams,” Heim said. “To win it all you have to be able to do that. It was a great game because we don’t play that many of them…at some point we’ll have to play a team like that again.”
The Wildcats were up 21-7 at halftime, a score that appears fine on its face but disguises a sloppy half of football that ended with two sacks and an unnecessary roughness penalty that ruined a potential field goal attempt.
Guyer held McKinney to 147 yards of offense in the first half, but six penalties for 65 yards gave the Lions plenty of second chances to score. McKinney quarterback Keldric Luster finished 2 of 12 passing for 67 yards and had the Lions’ only touchdown on an 8-yard run.
Up two scores to start the second half, Guyer found the end zone again midway through the third quarter with an 84-yard strike from five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold to receiver Landon Sides to extend the lead to 28-7.
The Lions refused to back down, though, and narrowed the lead at the end of the third quarter with Luster’s second rushing touchdown of the day to make it 28-14.
McKinney scored once more in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard pass from Luster to receiver Makhi Frazier. Arnold, though, scored twice more, once each with his arm and his legs to put the game out of reach for the Lions.
He finished with 324 yards, five total touchdowns on 18 of 26 passing and seven rushes for 18 yards.
“He made plays when we needed him to make plays,” Heim said of Arnold.
Arnold is happy to see the team's aspirations of winning the district title come true and calls the Wildcats a “special group.” However, he knows they are not done yet.
“State championships are our main goal and they always will be,” Arnold said. “That’s always the Guyer standard.”
Heim and his team are playoff veterans, having made the state title game two of the last three seasons and the state semifinals in 2020. Nevertheless, he’s not focused on building on the last few years' success; rather, Heim speaks of the longstanding culture built into the program.
“We have a program that’s built on tradition, success and deep playoff runs,” Heim said. “It’s a testament to our staff, it’s a testament to our players.”
Guyer plays Prosper Rock Hill (3-5, 2-3 prior to Friday) next week, a team the Wildcats will almost certainly be heavy favorites against. Even if they do struggle at times against the Blue Hawks like they did tonight, the same thing will be said.
“A win is a win is a win,” Arnold said, echoing his coach.