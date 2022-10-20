Arnold facemask
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) gains yardage despite being facemasked by Allen defensive lineman Timothy Brantley (44) during their game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas Thursday, October 20, 2022.

 Al Key/DRC

A matchup of two top 10-ranked teams in all of Class 6A ended in No. 6 Guyer dominating No. 9 Allen 49-7 Thursday night.

The Wildcats' offensive explosive combined with stout defense proved too much for the Eagles to overcome. Be sure to read our instant game story for more details on all the scoring plays.

Ryan Yaites tackle
Guyer defensive backs Ryan Yates (21) and Peyton Bowen (22) stop Allen running back Kayvion Sibley (2) for a loss during their game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas, Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Peyton Bowen leap
Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) finishes a tackle of Allen quarterback Mike Hawkins (3) for a loss during their game Thursday, October 20, 2022,  at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

