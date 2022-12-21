Landon Sides inks with North Texas among several Guyer signees
Buy Now

Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Wildcats' game against Lancaster this past season. Sides signed with North Texas on Wednesday as one of Guyer's five signees to open the Early Signing Period.

 Al Key/DRC

Coming off its fourth straight state semifinal trip, Guyer had five key pieces of its success lock up their collegiate homes Wednesday when the Early Signing Period opened.

A trio of Power Five signees headline the group alongside two inking with Group of Five schools, one of which will stay in Denton.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you