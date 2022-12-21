Coming off its fourth straight state semifinal trip, Guyer had five key pieces of its success lock up their collegiate homes Wednesday when the Early Signing Period opened.
A trio of Power Five signees headline the group alongside two inking with Group of Five schools, one of which will stay in Denton.
Check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's full rundown of the signees below.
Jackson Arnold, QB, Oklahoma
One of the national headliners of the day, Arnold put pen to paper and solidified his longtime commitment to the Sooners in signing with them Wednesday.
The five-star recruit widely regarded as one of the nation's top quarterback prospects led Guyer on yet another of the deep playoff runs it has become accustomed to this fall. He threw for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns, adding 921 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground as a true dual-threat.
The 2021 All-Area Most Valuable Player finished off quite the standout career. He led the Wildcats to the Class 6A Division II state championship game last year in his first season as the full-time starter, previously entering the 2019 title game as a freshman in place of the injured Eli Stowers (who committed to transfer from Texas A&M to New Mexico State on Wednesday).
Now, Arnold will look to build on those exploits with the Southeastern Conference-bound Sooners.
Peyton Bowen, DB, Oregon
Another nationally-regarded recruit, Bowen had perhaps one of the more surprising decisions of the day when he flipped from his previous commitment to Notre Dame and committed to the Ducks.
The five-star defensive back chose Oregon over the Fighting Irish and Oklahoma, among other prominent offers. Get more information on Bowen's decision in the Record-Chronicle's standalone story on his signing.
Landon Sides, WR, North Texas
One of the area's breakout performers this fall, Sides was previously committed to Incarnate Word before a signing day flip to UNT.
Former Incarnate Word coach Eric Morris recently took over as UNT's head coach and brought several of his assistants with him, making Sides a natural fit for the program.
After falling relatively low in the pecking order last fall, Sides burst onto the scene this season as Guyer's leading receiver with 60 catches for 1,358 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was a big play threat throughout the season and one of Arnold's favorite deep ball targets.
Now, Sides will look to continue that success with the Mean Green. He will join former Guyer standout offensive lineman Gabe Blair, who carved out an important role at UNT starting from the early days of his college career.
Si Stovall, TE, Louisiana-Monroe
Another important part of Guyer's dynamic passing game, Stovall stuck with his longtime commitment to Louisiana-Monroe when he inked on Wednesday.
The tight end posted 14 catches for 214 yards and five touchdowns this fall while also serving as a strong blocking option in the run game. He and Arnold combined several times during the year on one of the team's favored slow-mesh pass plays that often found Stovall all by himself for easy touchdowns.
Stovall joins a ULM program that has had its challenges in recent years. The Warhawks have posted back-to-back 4-8 seasons and will look to get on the upswing in 2022.
Ryan Yaites, DB, LSU
Yaites stuck by his commitment to the Tigers despite late pushes from schools such as Oklahoma and Michigan State, among others.
The four-star recruit played a key part in the Wildcats' loaded secondary that featured three players rated four stars or better by 247Sports. He played safety for much of the year alongside fellow top-level recruits Peyton and Eli Bowen, shifting to cornerback after Eli suffered a season-ending injury.
In joining LSU, Yaites heads to a program well-known for producing National Football League-caliber defensive backs. NFL greats Patrick Peterson, Corey Wesbter and Patrick Peterson headline the school's extensive line of professional secondary players.
