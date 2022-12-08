Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides (7) runs through the tackle of Southlake Carroll defensive back Logan Lewandowski (22) during their game at Northwest ISD Stadium last week. The Wildcats take on DeSoto this week for a spot in the 6A-DII state title game.
Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) runs through the Southlake Carroll offense after intercepting a pass during their game at Northwest ISD Stadium last week. Bowen and the Wildcats take on DeSoto on Saturday for a spot in the 6A-DII state title game.
As the high school football playoffs inch closer to their conclusion, just 44 of the 1,253 teams across Texas are still playing and have a chance at their respective state championships.
Guyer is one of two teams within the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area still standing after a 45-21 win over Southlake Carroll in last week's 6A-DII Region I final. The Wildcats head into their fourth straight state semifinal this week needing a win over DeSoto for a crack at their third state title in program history.
Jackson Arnold spearheading Guyer’s offense is nothing new.
The Record-Chronicle breaks down three key areas to watch in the contest below.
1. Jackson Arnold's running ability
Through four playoff wins, Guyer's offense has been firing on all cylinders. It has scored an average of 52.3 points per game in four wins that have come by 18 or more points.
Star quarterback Jackson Arnold has played a key part in that success, as one would expect. The five-star Oklahoma commit has done so primarily in a bit of a less-expected manner, though — as a runner.
Arnold has run 84 times for 449 yards and 13 touchdowns so far in the playoffs, a sharp uptick from his 57 carries for 433 yards and nine scores during the regular season. Unleashing his running ability has helped the Wildcats' already potent offense find a new level.
Arnold's running ability could once again be crucial Saturday when Guyer faces off with the Eagles, which have scored an average of 43.4 points per game this season. It's a game that seems poised to be another shootout where Arnold's legs could provide the edge the Wildcats need.
2. Tall task awaits Guyer's secondary
Guyer's defensive backfield has garnered plenty of acclaim throughout the season, and understandably so. The Wildcats boasted three four-star recruits in their star-studded secondary for much of the season with each making their share of big plays.
Losing cornerback Eli Bowen to injury in its first-round playoff game, though, has left Guyer looking a bit more vulnerable on the back end. It allowed an average of 41.5 points and 390 passing yards per game in shootout wins over Highland Park and Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
DeSoto has all the pieces to make life difficult for the Wildcats' secondary once again. Quarterback Darius Bailey has been one of the Dallas-area's top 6A passers throughout the year with 3,413 passing yards for 41 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Wide receiver Johntay Cook, a four-star Texas commit, leads the way with 73 catches for 1,310 yards and 21 touchdowns. He is followed by Dahlyn Jones and Cedric Harden, who have a combined 87 catches for 1,086 yards and 13 touchdowns and make for a tough matchup for opposing defenses.
Even if the Wildcats' offense can continue its string of strong showings, the defense will need to come up with a few key stops as it did against the Scots and Bobcats. Succeeding in the secondary will be a significant part of that.
3. Who makes the game-breaking plays?
In a contest with plenty of star power, there will be no shortage of players who could make the kind of game-breaking plays that can tip the scales in one team's favor.
Arnold is an obvious choice for Guyer, but defensive back Peyton Bowen is another who has shown a propensity for those kinds of plays. He corralled a key pick-six in the Wildcats' win over Highland Park, returned a punt for a touchdown early in the Byron Nelson game and had another interception against Southlake Carroll.
Wide receivers Landon Sides and Josiah Martin are among several others who have had key moments throughout the season as well.
For DeSoto, Cook is an obvious choice given the explosiveness and big play ability he has showcased time and again. Running backs Deondrae Riden and Tre Wisner have the potential to come through in big moments, too.
Defensive backs Mario Buford (four-star recruit), Caimon Mathis (UNT commit) and Jaden Milliner-Jones (SMU pledge) headline a highly-regarded secondary that could also present some problems for the Wildcats.
Ultimately, a game this late in the playoffs will almost certainly be decided by which team comes through with key plays when it needs them most. It's clear both squads have the players to do so, setting up for a fascinating matchup with a spot in the state title game on the line.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.