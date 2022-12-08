Landon Sides catch
Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides (7) runs through the tackle of Southlake Carroll defensive back Logan Lewandowski (22) during their game at Northwest ISD Stadium last week. The Wildcats take on DeSoto this week for a spot in the 6A-DII state title game.

 Al Key/DRC

As the high school football playoffs inch closer to their conclusion, just 44 of the 1,253 teams across Texas are still playing and have a chance at their respective state championships.

Guyer is one of two teams within the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area still standing after a 45-21 win over Southlake Carroll in last week's 6A-DII Region I final. The Wildcats head into their fourth straight state semifinal this week needing a win over DeSoto for a crack at their third state title in program history.

Peyton Bowen interception return
Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) runs through the Southlake Carroll offense after intercepting a pass during their game at Northwest ISD Stadium last week. Bowen and the Wildcats take on DeSoto on Saturday for a spot in the 6A-DII state title game.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

