Guyer has become more than familiar with deep playoff runs over the last few years.
In 2019 and 2021, the Wildcats advanced all the way to the state championship game before falling to Austin Westlake. They made it to the state semifinals in 2020, where they fell to state runner-up Cedar Hill.
Those near misses have prevented Guyer from notching its third state title in program history, the first two coming back-to-back in 2012 and 2013.
The No. 6-ranked Wildcats (13-0) still need two more wins for another crack at the title this year. Their latest opponent is perhaps the toughest to date as they take on No. 4 Southlake Carroll (13-0) in a battle of unbeaten, state-ranked squads.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down three key questions that could make the difference when the teams square off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin.
1. Can the offensive fireworks continue?
Although Guyer has had no shortage of offense this fall, the unit has found a different level over the last two rounds of the playoffs.
In their 63-42 win over Highland Park, the Wildcats posted 499 yards of total offense and had just two drives produce no points when they kneeled time off at the end of each half. Then in a 59-41 win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson, they posted 520 yards of total offense and scored on eight of their 11 drives.
Continuing that production against a stout Southlake defense could be difficult.
The Dragons have surrendered an average of 13.2 points per game this season with no more than 35 allowed to any opponent. It limited Byron Nelson's high-powered offense to a season-low 23 points, but did show some vulnerability in narrow wins over Keller (10-3) and McKinney (8-5).
To be fair to the Wildcats as well, Highland Park's defense came into the game allowing just 13.6 points per game while Byron Nelson's defense entered giving up an average of 16 per game. Both defenses allowed the most points they had all season against Guyer.
Time will tell whether the Wildcats' offensive success persists at the same rate against Southlake Carroll, but they may need it to continue to combat the player we discuss next.
2. How well does the defense deal with Owen Allen?
For the Dragons' offense, it all starts with standout running back Owen Allen.
The senior leads all Dallas-area 6A running backs with 1,977 rushing yards and has racked up 35 touchdowns on 226 carries. Allen has been a key part of Southlake Carroll's offense since bursting onto the scene in 2019 as the District 5-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
He has come up big in key moments for the Dragons this year as well. Allen ran 34 times for 221 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 42-35 win over McKinney, scoring the game-winning score on a 13-yard run with 53 seconds to play. He also ran for 230 yards and three touchdowns in their 38-35 win over Keller.
Allen is not the Dragons' only offensive weapon as quarterback Graham Knowles has stepped in as an efficient passer after Kaden Anderson's injury and wide receiver Jacob Jordan has been productive. Allen is the catalyst that makes the offense tick, though.
Finding ways to slow him down will be key for the Wildcats in looking to end Southlake Carroll's unbeaten season.
3. Who wins the turnover battle?
Turnovers are often a key decider in high school football, especially when two quality squads play each other.
That has certainly been the case for the Wildcats during this postseason. They forced three turnovers in their three-score win over Highland Park, scoring two touchdowns on drives coming after recovering a pair of fumbles along with Peyton Bowen returning an interception for a score.
Guyer saw both sides of the turnover battle in its win over Byron Nelson, pulling ahead 45-28 after recovering a bad snap before surrendering a touchdown after a fumble of its own. That giveaway put the Bobcats within 11 points in the fourth quarter with a chance to rally and win the game.
In what is shaping up to be another back-and-forth affair between Guyer and Southlake Carroll, winning the turnover battle could be the difference that sends one team to the state semifinals and ends the other's season.