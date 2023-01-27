It’s a story that’s been told time and again throughout Jackson Arnold’s star-studded high school career.
The standout Guyer quarterback was just a freshman when he was thrust into action in the 2019 6A DII state title game after starter Eli Stowers went down with an injury. Arnold flashed his vast potential then while suffering hit after hit from a vaunted Austin Westlake defense in a 24-0 loss.
Such a low point could easily have crushed a young Arnold, preventing him from ever becoming one of the nation’s top quarterback recruits and earning numerous accolades along the way. Instead, he used it as fuel for the fire inside him.
“That game could have done two things,” Arnold said. “It could have made me better, or put me down in the dirt. I used it to motivate me. I immediately went back to grinding.”
A portion of the story that has flown under the radar is how Arnold responded in the immediate aftermath of that gut-check.
The game lit a fire inside Arnold, one that drove him to quickly get back to working on his craft. So quickly, in fact, that he called Guyer strength coach Kyle Keese the day after the game to get in the weight room and begin the process of bulking up by 20 pounds over the next month.
“He gets ahold of me and he wanted to get back to work, so I opened the weight room for him,” Keese said. “He came in, got a lift in, and he had a fire that just lit up in him. He just hit a whole new level.
“After that night, he was determined not to let that happen again.”
Arnold’s fire for improvement in the weight room helped the signal caller add plenty of strength, moving up from about 170 pounds as a freshman at Guyer to 210 when it was all said and done, by Keese’s estimate.
That desire also helped Arnold gain speed as a runner, to the point where he was clocked at more than 20 mph during a touchdown run against Allen this past season.
His combination of speed, strength and arm talent helped foster a dual-threat ability that few high school quarterbacks across the nation could match. Those skills were soon put on full display after Stowers wrapped up his senior season running the show.
In 2021 — Arnold’s first season as Guyer’s full-time starting quarterback — he racked up 3,921 passing yards and 34 touchdowns while rushing for 659 yards and 12 more scores. His efforts helped lead the Wildcats to a state title game rematch with Westlake, one they dropped 40-21 in a more competitive affair.
The Denton Record-Chronicle’s 2021 All-Area Football Most Valuable Player repeats as the area’s top player this year after racking up 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns through the air along with 921 rushing yards and 24 scores on the ground.
He ran 104 times for 488 yards and 15 touchdowns in the playoffs alone, adding an important dimension to the Wildcats’ offense that helped propel them to a fourth straight state semifinal.
“Defensively, if you’re a coordinator putting a game plan together and you have a quarterback that can really run the football, it puts a lot of pressure on you,” Guyer coach Reed Heim said. “That’s what makes him such a dynamic player.”
Flashing such playmaking ability over the last two seasons helped Arnold garner recognition across the state and nation.
The Oklahoma signee was named Gatorade’s 2022-23 National Football Player of the Year, along with earning statewide player of the year honors from both Gatorade and MaxPreps. He also won the Landry Award, which is annually given to the top high school football player in North Texas.
Arnold was named District 5-6A’s Offensive MVP, the Elite11 quarterbacks camp MVP and captained Team Speed for the Under Armour All-America game alongside three other Guyer representatives.
Those exploits were among the reasons Arnold garnered attention and scholarship offers from a plethora of high-level college football programs. In signing with Oklahoma, he continued Guyer’s tradition of sending each of its starting quarterbacks to the Division I ranks since the program’s inception in 2006.
Jake Witt (Florida International) began the trend, followed by J.W. Walsh (Oklahoma State), Jerrod Heard (Texas), Shawn Robinson (TCU, Mizzou and Kansas State), Luke Stillwell (Colorado), Stowers (Texas A&M) and now Arnold.
All of those accolades achieved by a player who felt in some ways he had failed his team with his performance in the 2019 title game, though those around Arnold say his grit in the contest only increased their respect for him. Even Arnold himself admits the kid he was at that point in his career wouldn’t believe how far he has come since then.
Still, Arnold recognizes just how important the fire he gained from that early humbling has been in his standout career.
“I really attribute most of my success now to that game,” Arnold said. “It’s what molded me into the person I am today.
“I think freshman me would be very proud of myself right now.”
