As volleyball season approaches its final full month, area teams continued progressing through their district slates Tuesday night.
Denton picked up its first district win of the season against Lake Dallas while Guyer won a five-set thriller as Aubrey, Ponder and Sanger built on strong starts to district play. The DRC rounds up results from 10 of Tuesday's area volleyball matches below.
Braswell 3, Little Elm 0
The Lady Bengals picked up their second district win Tuesday with a sweep of Little Elm. They dominated the first set 25-13 before taking the next two each by a score of 25-18 to win the match.
Tennessee commit Kamille Gibson led the way with 8 kills and 16 digs while Jena Kennon added 8 kills and Caitlyn Cornell added 7 kills and 2 blocks. Kaycee Plett chipped in 13 digs and Maya Omar had 19 assists.
Guyer 3, McKinney 2
The Lady Wildcats continued their strong start to district with a crucial five-set victory over McKinney (21-11, 3-3). They dropped the opening set 25-19 before taking the second 25-20, dropping the third 25-22 and winning the fourth by the same margin before a 15-5 triumph in the fifth.
Guyer (13-10, 5-1) was led by star Kyndal Stowers' 26 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces and 3 blocks. Madalyn Hokanson added 10 kills while Drew Bridges had 33 assists and 8 digs. Erika Gutsafson chipped in 7 kills, 3 blocks and 3 block assists.
Next up for the Lady Wildcats is a home match Friday against Prosper Rock Hill (17-16, 2-4).
Richland 3, Ryan 0
The Lady Raiders got out to a slow start and never recovered in a 3-0 defeat to Richland. They dropped the first set 25-16 before losing the second and third both 25-19.
Darla Crow notched 9 kills and 8 blocks while Kailyn Head added 6 kills and 20 digs. Aspen Hicks had 22 assists, 8 digs and 2 aces as KK Haley tallied 23 digs and Jaida Gray had 11 digs and 3 kills.
Ryan's (16-20, 2-4) next hosts Colleyville (28-7, 6-0) on Friday.
Denton 3, Lake Dallas 1
Both teams entered their District 7-5A showdown winless in district play, but the Lady Broncos came out victorious in a four-set victory as star outside hitter Lauren Perry led they way.
Check out our full story on the match.
Grapevine 3, Argyle 1
The Lady Eagles dropped their third district match in the last four games Tuesday with a four-set loss to Grapevine (10-14, 5-1). They won the opening set 25-21 before dropping the next three 30-28, 26-24 and 25-18.
Next up for Argyle (24-13, 3-3) is a road match with Denton on Friday.
Aubrey 3, Anna 1
The Lady Chaparrals dominated three of four sets Tuesday night to knock off Anna and improve to 2-0 in district play.
Aubrey (26-8, 2-0) was led by 31 kills and 14 digs from star outside hitter Sydney Garrison. Kynadi Hall added 15 kills and 3 blocks while Olivia Starr had 50 assists and 13 digs. Makayla Johnson led the defense with 19 digs.
Next up for the Lady Chaps is a home match against Van Alstyne (16-14, 1-1 prior to Tuesday).
Sanger 3, Wichita Falls 0
The Lady Indians continued their strong season with a sweep of Wichita Falls on Tuesday night. Sanger (24-9, 2-0) dominated the first two sets 25-13 and 25-15 before winning the third 25-19.
Ponder 3, Valley View 0
The Lady Lions swept Valley View 3-0 Tuesday night to pick up their fifth district win in six tries. They dominated the first set 25-10 and the second 25-15 before edging out a tight third set 27-25 to take home the win.
Ponder (21-14, 5-1) travels to face area foe Pilot Point on Friday.
Liberty Christian 3, Southwest Christian 0
The Warriors picked up a sweep Tuesday to improve to 2-0 in district play. They took competitive first and third sets 25-21 and 25-20, respectively, while in between dominating the second 25-9.
Reagan Fifer had a triple-double with 10 kills, 17 assists and 11 digs while Quinnly Hiensen added 16 digs. Tori Garrett chipped in 10 kills.
Next up for Liberty Christian (21-8, 2-0) is a Friday road game against Midland Christian (26-7, 2-0).