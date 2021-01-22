LITTLE ELM — Offense was hard to come by for Guyer in the first half on Friday night.
With Braswell packed into a 2-3 zone defense, the Lady Wildcats were forced to take primarily contested shots. As a result, the Lady Bengals quickly raced out to an early lead — until Guyer decided to fight fire with fire.
After the Lady Wildcats took their first lead just before halftime, Guyer went into a 2-3 zone of its own.
And Braswell was unable to solve it.
Guyer held the Lady Bengals to just 15 second-half points, and on the back of a relatively seldom-used defensive scheme, overcame a slow start to knock off Braswell 48-39.
“We haven’t run a zone in a while,” Guyer coach Aimee Kilgore said. “We’ve been doing a lot of man. It was just to give a different look. We threw it in just before [halftime] because we needed a change. The girls did a really good job executing it. They were hustling all over the place and flying all over the place.”
The Lady Wildcats’ effort was on full display in the second half, with several different players stepping up to make key shots.
Eryka Patton’s scoop layup with six minutes left put Guyer in front 38-31, and moments later, senior Evie Goetz extended the Lady Wildcats’ lead.
Goetz banked in a turnaround jumper to give Guyer a 40-31 lead it never relinquished. The TCU signee led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 15 points.
“My teammates did a great job of getting the ball to me inside a little bit, which helped me out a lot,” Goetz said. “I was able to get some easy buckets off some great passes by Eryka Patton, who threw a bunch of dimes to me. So did Hailey Mason. My teammates being able to get me the ball close to the basket, with my height, it helps a lot.”
Along with overcoming Braswell’s zone defense, Guyer also had to find an answer for Alisa Williams, the Lady Bengals’ leading scorer.
Williams racked up eight points in the first quarter to give Braswell an early 10-5 lead. The TCU commit had 12 points by halftime, but was held to six points in the second half. She finished with a game-high 18 points.
But Williams’ effort was not enough, as the Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Bengals 31-21 over the final three quarters.
“I was pleased with [the start],” Braswell coach Lisa Williams said. “We just have to learn to play with that intensity and put four quarters together.”
Braswell dropped to 9-5 overall and 6-3 in District 5-6A with the loss.
Guyer improved to 16-5 overall and 8-1 in district play.
The victory for the Lady Wildcats sets up a de facto District 5-6A title game with Allen next Tuesday night. Allen beat Guyer earlier in the season, which remains the Lady Wildcats’ only loss in district play.
“I can’t even put into words how proud I am of them,” Kilgore said. [Rallying to win] is hard to do. Away from home, and we’re both Denton ISD schools — to [come back], that’s more than talent. That’s loving each other, caring about each other and a team.”