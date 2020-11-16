Playoff volleyball has arrived for Class 5A and 6A teams.
Guyer will take on Flower Mound Marcus at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Denton High School in the Class 6A Region I bi-district round.
The Lady Wildcats finished the regular season 11-4 overall and 10-2 in District 5-6A, but have won nine straight games.
Guyer made its first appearance in the region final in school history last year and returned a majority of starters from that team.
Alabama signee Brooke Slusser, Kentucky signee and All-American Jordyn Williams, along with sophomore Kyndal Stowers, lead the Lady Wildcats’ attack.