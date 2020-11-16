20201027_drc_sp_GuyerProsper_07.jpg

Guyer celebrates after they score a point against Prosper at Wildcat Gymnasium, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

Playoff volleyball has arrived for Class 5A and 6A teams.

Guyer will take on Flower Mound Marcus at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Denton High School in the Class 6A Region I bi-district round.

The Lady Wildcats finished the regular season 11-4 overall and 10-2 in District 5-6A, but have won nine straight games.

Guyer made its first appearance in the region final in school history last year and returned a majority of starters from that team.

Alabama signee Brooke Slusser, Kentucky signee and All-American Jordyn Williams, along with sophomore Kyndal Stowers, lead the Lady Wildcats’ attack.

