As a season winds down in any sport, the goal of a team is to be hitting its collective stride and playing its best heading into the playoffs.
If the last eight matches are any indication for Guyer, it would seem the Wildcats (20-9, 10-1 District 5-6A) are doing just that and finding their groove.
That solid play continued for a ninth straight win for Guyer, whose 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of Braswell helps the Lady Wildcats clinch at least a share of the district title in Leslie Jackson’s first year as head coach.
But Jackson still sees room for improvement for a team that has lost only four sets since its only district loss, to McKinney Boyd, back on Sept. 14.
“We still trying to get better every time we come to the gym,” Jackson said. “We’re worried about our side of the court and limiting those unforced errors.”
Against Braswell (15-17, 3-7), Guyer seemed to be in complete control throughout the three sets, trailing only once in the entire match, early in the third set.
Kyndal Stowers, as she has for most matches this season, led the way for the Wildcats with 14 kills and 22 digs.
In the first set, Guyer jumped to an early 3-1 lead on Braswell as it committed three straight errors to open the match. Stowers picked up a block and a kill by Reagan Nash to make the score 6-3, and Guyer was off and running.
The lead stretched to 15-7 thanks to two more Braswell errors and a Stowers kill. The lead yo-yoed between five and eight points before Stowers ended the frame with a smash right between all of Braswell’s players.
The second set carried over much of the same from the first set as Guyer built a quick 3-1 lead and then watched its lead hang around eight or nine points.
Braswell was able to capture some momentum midway through the second set to prevent Guyer from running away with things. After Guyer grew its lead to 17-9 after a Braswell attack error, the Bengals played Guyer evenly at 8-8 but could not make up any ground.
In the third set, Braswell was able to springboard its play later in the second set into an early 2-0 lead and as much as 5-2 lead after a Guyer net violation.
Guyer settled into the frame and went on a 10-3 run to claim a 12-8 lead and force a Braswell timeout. By then, it was pretty much over as Guyer powered its way to the win with kills by Stowers and Gracey Campbell, who finished with 12, and aces by Lauren Schneider and Carrie Aune.
Aune finished with a team-high 17 digs on the night.
As for what has Guyer on this nine-game win streak, Jackson credited her team’s ability to make less errors than it did earlier in the season.
“They’re playing better,” Jackson said. “We’re making a few less unforced errors than usual. We’re playing pretty well right now.”
Guyer now has a week off and could either be playing for an outright district title when it faces Allen next or it could have the district crown wrapped up, depending on what happens with Boyd on Friday.
But for Jackson and her team, it’s imperative to keep the energy high and focus sharp during the next week of practice, regardless of where things stand.
“We’ve got to keep our practices competitive like they have been,” she said. “We want to be playing our best volleyball whenever we play Allen next Tuesday.”