Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) returns a punt and scores a touchdown against Tomball.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

One of the most electric high school football players in Texas is headed to Notre Dame.

Guyer junior safety Peyton Bowen committed to the Fighting Irish, an announcement that was streamed live on CBS HQ on Saturday.

Bowen, who is also a major threat as a returner and on offense, picked Notre Dame after narrowing down his lengthy offers list to the the Fighting Irish, Alabama, Oklahoma and USC.

The four-star recruit had hats of all four schools on a table at Guyer High School on Saturday morning before donning the Notre Dame hat during his selection.

Bowen, who recently helped the Wildcats reach the Class 6A Division II title game, is the nation's No. 50 overall player, according to ESPN recruiting and is ranked No. 58 by 247Sports.

As a safety, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Bowen is ranked No. 4 in the country in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

