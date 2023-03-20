Another week of important district games led to some changes for Denton-area teams in the state baseball and softball rankings.
Some squads moved up, some fell, one stood pat and another departed from the rankings entirely as more information continues to be gathered on the true strength of top-level teams across the state.
Krum (12-6-1) fell out of the state softball rankings this week after notching a 10-0 win over Sanger on Tuesday. The Lady Cats were the No. 19-ranked Class 4A team in last week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association state rankings, while district rival Decatur is still ranked at No. 23 ahead of their showdown later this week.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle runs through this week’s five state-ranked softball and baseball teams.
Softball
6A No. 2 Guyer (19-0)
After remaining unbeaten through another week of games, the Lady Wildcats jumped up two more spots in the state rankings from last week’s No. 4 slot in the TGCA’s poll.
Guyer (19-0, 4-0 in district) continued racking up wins in district play with run-rule victories over McKinney Boyd and Denton ISD foe Braswell in consecutive days. The Lady Wildcats scored 10 and 11 runs in the respective games while surrendering none in either contest, driving their average district margin of victory to 9.8 runs per game.
Guyer is back in action Tuesday for a crucial home game against Allen (13-9-2, 4-0) with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
5A No. 22 Argyle (17-4-1)
Following a quick rise to No. 11 in last week’s rankings, the Lady Eagles tailed off a bit down to No. 22 having posted a 1-1 week in district play.
Argyle (17-4-1, 3-1) dropped its first game of the week to district-leading Colleyville Heritage (13-3, 4-0) by a score of 8-4. The Lady Eagles followed that up with a 13-1 win over Birdville, notching their largest margin of victory so far in district play with the commanding triumph.
Argyle continues district play Tuesday at 7 p.m. with a road game against area foe Ryan.
4A No. 12 Aubrey (17-5)
The Lady Chaparrals fell a few spots from last week’s No. 7 ranking this time around, still holding a place in the rankings after being the lone area squad in TGCA’s preseason top 10s.
The dip could perhaps partially be attributed to Krum’s exit with two of Aubrey’s (17-5) best wins coming against the previously state-ranked Lady Cats. Aubrey still notched an impressive 18-0 win over Richardson on Tuesday after taking a tough 2-0 loss to Grandview the day before.
The Lady Chaps face one of their toughest tests of the season Tuesday versus 3A No. 13 Iowa Park (19-5). They then wrap up nondistrict play Friday in hosting area foe Sanger before next Tuesday’s district opener at home against 4A No. 3 Celina.
Baseball
6A No. 20 Guyer (14-6)
A week after debuting at No. 25 in Texas High School Baseball’s rankings, the Wildcats moved up five slots following a series sweep of then-No. 23 Prosper, which dropped out of the rankings.
Guyer (14-6, 2-0) has begun to find its stride the last couple of weeks after an up-and-down start to the season. The Wildcats have won nine of their last 10 games dating back to March 4 wins over Lubbock Cooper and Bridgeland, their most recent defeat coming the same day in a 10-2 loss to No. 11 Pearland.
Guyer is back in action this week with its district series in Little Elm, playing the Lobos on the road Tuesday before making the return trip home Friday. Both games are set for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch.
5A No. 3/3 Argyle (13-3-2)
The Eagles held firm at their No. 3 ranking in both the THSB and Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s polls after a dominant district-opening week.
Argyle (13-3-2, 2-0) rolled to consecutive wins over area foe Lake Dallas on the week without allowing a single run. The Eagles won the first meeting 12-0 on Wednesday before sweeping the district series Friday with a 5-0 victory, once again on the shoulders of stout pitching.
Argyle opens its second district series Tuesday at home against Richland before the road half of the series Friday. Both games are set for a 7 p.m. first pitch.
