Guyer's Gracie Willis
Guyer's Gracie Willis (19) slides into third base during the Lady Wildcats' win over McKinney Boyd on March 14 at Guyer. 

 Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

Another week of important district games led to some changes for Denton-area teams in the state baseball and softball rankings.

Some squads moved up, some fell, one stood pat and another departed from the rankings entirely as more information continues to be gathered on the true strength of top-level teams across the state.

