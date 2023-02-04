With less than a minute left before halftime of the Guyer girls soccer team's match with Braswell on Saturday, Lady Wildcats coach Amanda Hall had a decision to make.
Hall's team had been awarded a penalty kick after a foul inside the box, and she stood on the sideline mulling which of her players should take it. Hall ultimately signaled for senior goalkeeper Natalie Mayes to handle the honors, a decision quickly punctuated by cheers from both the sideline and stands.
The Louisiana-Lafayette pledge calmly stepped up to the spot, placed the ball down and confidently kicked it to the left side of the goal, leaving her fellow keeper to only watch as it tucked into the back of the net.
It was Mayes' first goal of her high school career, one that gave the Lady Wildcats a 4-0 halftime lead in their 9-0 win over the Lady Bengals.
"It was my first high school goal, so it's definitely exhilarating — it's cool to get as a goalie," Mayes said after the match. "PKs are all about mindset. If you step up to the ball with the right mindset, it's going to go in."
Although a goalkeeper may not seem the most likely penalty kick taker, it was no roll of the dice for Guyer. Mayes said she wanted to take on the role of being one of the team's penalty kick takers coming into the season and has plenty of practice both saving and taking penalties.
Hall felt confident in her keeper's ability to score them after witnessing Mayes' prowess in practice and has the keeper in the team's first five penalty takers. That ability combined with the lack of time left in the half made the moment right for the senior to score a rare goal for her position.
"She's very technically skilled in the field," Hall said. "We've been practicing them, and she's made a lot of them. She's in our five, plus it helps that there was 30 seconds left, so I felt good about her being able to get back or us being able to clear the ball if something didn't go right."
The goal defined an afternoon where it seemed Guyer (5-4-2, 2-3 in district) could do no wrong, scoring nine goals in its shutout win over Braswell (6-9-1, 0-5).
The first came less than two minutes into the game as freshman Fenley Hibbard scored to give the Lady Wildcats an early lead. Hibbard struck again nearly 20 minutes later, deftly controlling a cross and shooting from the right side of the box into the far side of the net.
The second goal seemed to help ignite Guyer's attack after a brief period of struggling to create many strong chances from its wealth of possessions.
With just over 12 minutes left in the half, a hand ball in the box gave the Lady Wildcats a penalty kick that Kaylee Humble struck well into the bottom right corner of the goal to put them ahead by three goals. Mayes' penalty set the halftime margin at 4-nil ahead of a high-scoring second half.
"We talked a lot pregame about wanting to control the tempo, wanting to play our style of soccer," Hall said. "I felt like they took that serious in the beginning and getting the goal just allows people to relax a little bit, to sort of breathe getting that first obstacle done. Then just being able to go forward from there."
Rachel Franklin scored off a rebound with the keeper away from her goal just over four minutes into the second half, then Madysen Harshman made a run down the right wing and crossed the ball in for Izzy Ozmer, who expertly placed it into the back of the net.
Ozmer scored her second goal later in the half on a well-taken long shot that gave Guyer its seventh goal. Another hand ball in the box gave Guyer its third penalty kick of the match, and Lilly Marker scored it with just under three minutes to play.
Keira Floyd headed home a goal off a set piece in the last minute to set the final margin.
The win was an important one for a young Lady Wildcats team that graduated 11 players from last season's team, bringing in 15 newcomers to varsity with two freshmen starting. Goals had been hard to come by early in district play with just two through the first four district matches.
Hall hopes scoring nine goals in the match will provide some much-needed confidence for her team as it continues through district play with nine matches left before the playoffs.
"I think it'll be a huge confidence thing for our offensive players," Hall said. "They've been frustrated, and a lot of it turns mental. Even for our defensive players, we've all been just feeling the weight of it. For that to sort of break through, hopefully it's something we can build on."
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.