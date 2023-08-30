Ryan's Lorenzo Hill diving touchdown catch

Ryan wide receiver Lorenzo Hill (14) makes a diving touchdown catch during the Raiders’ 27-24 win over New Braunfels last week at UMHB’s Crusader Stadium in Belton, Texas.

 Courtesy photo/Denton ISD

The first week of high school football season is firmly in the rearview, and two local teams exited it in high regard among their counterparts.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0