The first week of high school football season is firmly in the rearview, and two local teams exited it in high regard among their counterparts.
Guyer and Ryan’s squads are both ranked among the top 10 teams in their respective classifications after opening their slates with Week 1 wins. The Wildcats held firm in their same preseason position, while the Raiders moved up into the top 10 behind an impressive, come-from-behind victory.
Argyle, meanwhile, dropped from a No. 3 preseason ranking to out of the 5A DII top 10 entirely after suffering a rare season-opening loss to Melissa. Aubrey, which opened the season at No. 13 in 4A DII, did not crack the top 10 after taking a close loss to Sunnyvale.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down where the two ranked teams stand after one week of play.
6A No. 9 Guyer
The Wildcats held firm at No. 9 in this week’s 6A top 25 as the entire top 10 remained unchanged with all 10 squads picking up wins.
Guyer (1-0) opened its season with a bang as a stout defensive showing and second-half surge made all the difference in a 42-14 win over Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats surrendered just 162 yards and scored 28 unanswered points after the break to pull away from a 14-14 halftime tie, defeating former Guyer head coach Rodney Webb in the process.
Guyer looks to keep that momentum rolling Friday when it welcomes 5A DI No. 1 Aledo (1-0), the defending state champion, to Denton for one of the week’s most highly-anticipated games across Texas.
5A DI No. 8 Ryan
The Raiders jumped up from preseason No. 15 to No. 8 in this week’s rankings behind a win of their own, though theirs ended up much closer than Guyer’s.