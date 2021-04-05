Winners of their last 14 games, the Guyer Lady Wildcats catapulted to No. 4 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A softball poll.
Guyer is 18-1-1 overall and is averaging 9.1 runs per game during its winning streak. The Lady Wildcats are a perfect 7-0 in District 5-6A play.
On Thursday, Guyer run-ruled McKinney 10-0 in five innings. Texas Tech commit Ranci Willis tossed a one-hit, 10-strikeout shutout in the victory.
The Lady Wildcats are back at home on Wednesday night, where they will take on No. 18 Prosper (17-3-1). Guyer beat Prosper 7-5 back on March 11.
Elsewhere across the Denton area, the Krum Lady Cats checked in at No. 12 in the Class 4A rankings. Krum is 15-4-1 this season.
Krum's District 7-4A bunkmate Argyle is No. 23 in the 4A poll. Argyle split its series with No. 19 Decatur last week, losing 9-2 before picking up a 15-12 win.