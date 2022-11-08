Guyer volleyball upsets Highland Park

The Guyer volleyball team poses for a picture after upsetting Class 6A No. 1-ranked Highland Park in four sets Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats advanced to take on Keller in the regional semifinal round later this week.

 Courtesy photo/Guyer Volleyball Twitter

With the field quickly narrowing as the high school volleyball playoffs progress, just four Denton-area teams remained in the postseason heading into Tuesday night.

The Denton Record-Chronicle was on-hand as Aubrey pulled off a 3-0 sweep of Frisco Panther Creek on a night where Guyer and Argyle were also in action. Liberty Christian is set to play its TAPPS 5A state semifinal match with Austin St. Michael's on Thursday.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you