The Guyer volleyball team poses for a picture after upsetting Class 6A No. 1-ranked Highland Park in four sets Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats advanced to take on Keller in the regional semifinal round later this week.
The Record Chronicle runs down Guyer and Argyle's showings below.
No. 2 Guyer 3, No. 1 Highland Park 0
Coming into their regional quarterfinal match with Highland Park, the Lady Wildcats' odds of victory appeared long. After all, Highland Park came into the match with a 42-2 record on the year and the No. 1 ranking in all of Class 6A.
None of that phased Guyer, though, as it pulled off a stunning upset with a four-set victory over the Lady Scots. After dropping the first set 25-20, the Lady Wildcats rallied to win each of the next three sets 25-21, 25-22 and 25-23 to take the match.
The victory continued a hot streak for Guyer (24-11) dating back to the return of star Kyndal Stowers, a Baylor commit. The Lady Wildcats have now won 14 of their last 15 matches since Stowers returned from a shoulder injury in their 3-1 victory over Braswell on Sept. 20.
After falling in the opening round of last year's playoffs, Guyer has its sights set on a much deeper run this fall. Its next match is a 6A Region I semifinal showdown with Keller (31-11) set for 5 p.m. Friday at Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City.
Colleyville Heritage 3, Argyle 2
Having upset top-seeded Midlothian and No. 2-seed Aledo through the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Lady Eagles' impressive playoff run came to a close Tuesday.
Argyle (32-16) took a hotly contested first set 26-24 before dropping the second 25-14. It rallied to take the third 25-21 before Colleyville Heritage answered in taking the fourth by the same margin. The Panthers jumped out to an early lead in the fifth set that proved too much for Argyle to overcome as it dropped the decisive game 15-7.
Having finished fourth in District 7-5A via tiebreaker, the Lady Eagles were one of the few teams to be competitive with 7-5A champion Colleyville Heritage during district play. Argyle was one of just three squads to take a set from the Panthers in district play and did so twice in taking one of their matches to five sets and the other to four.
The Lady Eagles will look to build on the momentum from their successful season and playoff run heading into next season.
