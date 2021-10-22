McKINNEY — While the goal of district title might be dashed, though attainable with the right breaks, the first hurdle of the postseason was cleared as Guyer took down McKinney Boyd 35-10 Friday night at McKinney ISD Stadium.
The first message of the week from coach Rodney Webb was the importance of winning this game to secure the 5-6A Division II No. 1 seed.
Mission accomplished.
While the game started ominously for Guyer (8-1, 4-1) — a three-and-out on its opening possession, and then allowing Boyd (6-2, 2-2) to score a field goal on its first drive — the Wildcats settled in and simply dominated the remainder of the game.
“We challenged our kids to come out fast tonight, and for the most part we had no issues,” Webb said. “At halftime, we challenged them to play like a championship team would play with an 18-point lead. And we did.”
Guyer finished the game with 395 yards of total offense with Jackson Arnold throwing for 242 and two touchdowns — both to Brody Noble — and running for another 66 yards and a touchdown.
To Webb, Friday’s win over Boyd was very reminiscent of his team’s play against Prosper on October 1. In that game, Guyer held Prosper to seven points and 163 yards of offense. Friday night against Boyd, it was 10 points and 101 total yards.
“Defense played great and took [Boyd’s] will away early,” Webb said.
That defense limited a Boyd team that came into the game averaging 201 yards through the air to just 68 yards passing and just 33 yards rushing.
Boyd struggled to convert many of its third down attempts, and Guyer’s defense — led by Marquan Pope, Carson Parham and Rowan Briggs – was disruptive against virtually anything Boyd tried to run.
After Guyer failed to convert on a fourth-and-nine with a 7-3 lead, Pope stepped in front of a pass and returned it 56 yards for the pick-six to give Guyer the 14-3 lead.
From there, everything started to roll in Guyer’s favor. Guyer scored on its next three possessions to blow open the lead while forcing Boyd to punt on seven straight possessions after the interception.
It was also a career night for Brody Noble, who hauled in 11 passes for 145 yards, including a 24-yard, circus-style catch after Arnold escaped a heavy pass rush and turned the play into a scramble drill.
“I saw [Arnold] getting out of the pocket and wanted to make a play,” Noble said. “It was a scramble drill, so I just had to trust he would put it on the money, and he put right there. I just had to come down with the difficult catch.”
That play kept the Guyer momentum going, and the drive ended with Noble’s second touchdown of the game.
With the No. 1 6A Division II seed locked in with a week to go, Guyer can now start to focus on finishing out the regular season strong and keeping tabs on its potential opponents for that first-round matchup.
Still, the win was important for the team following a loss to Allen, even though it was able to move on from the setback easily, according to Arnold.
“It shows that one loss doesn’t define us, doesn’t affect us,” Arnold said. “We just forget about it and dominate the next week.”