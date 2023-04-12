LITTLE ELM — Braswell and Guyer's track and field teams qualified 15 individuals and four relay teams for the upcoming area meet from Wednesday's District 5-6A championships.

Braswell's boys team placed fourth overall, while the Guyer boys squad took sixth place. The Lady Wildcats earned a fourth-place finish at the meet as the Lady Bengals finished in sixth.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

