LITTLE ELM — Braswell and Guyer's track and field teams qualified 15 individuals and four relay teams for the upcoming area meet from Wednesday's District 5-6A championships.
Braswell's boys team placed fourth overall, while the Guyer boys squad took sixth place. The Lady Wildcats earned a fourth-place finish at the meet as the Lady Bengals finished in sixth.
Braswell senior Austin Kiser helped lead the way in the boys team's success, winning the 110-meter hurdles while placing second in the 300 hurdles.
"Get out, run fast, keep my arms in place and stay on my side, that was really the game plan going in [to the 110 hurdles]," Kiser said. "I feel like I executed pretty well with a 14.01. Should have been a low 13, but we went in and got the job done."
Guyer senior Jacob Dorrell won the boys pole vault title after clearing a height of 14 feet, six inches. Dorrell qualified for last year's 6A state meet and has a chance to build on that performance this season.
"I felt really good today, I did what I needed to do," Dorrell said. "Not the height that I wanted, but bumped it up over two feet after I won and almost had one that would have been a PR and a school record. It was a good day."
After completing his senior year at Guyer, Dorrell is set to join North Texas' track and field team. The senior is excited to fulfill his dream of staying in his hometown to compete collegiately.
"I wanted to stay home, that was the goal," Dorrell said. "I couldn't leave my mom, she's my saving grace, and my dad's a big part of my journey so far. Also, my current club coach is the pole vault coach at UNT. Getting to stay with him, stay with my pole, stay with the same coach, not having to change my whole jump is a big part of it, too. I'm really excited."
Braswell freshman Macy Wingard placed second in both the girls 1600-meter and 3200-meter races among other notable finishers. Guyer senior Sophia Day took second in the girls triple jump, third in the long jump and was part of the Lady Wildcats' second-place 4x400-meter relay team.
Guyer sophomore Olivia Chamizo won the girls discus and placed second in shot put, while Braswell sophomore Madeline Ackers won the girls shot put and took third in discus.
Boys meet
Pole vault — 1st Jacob Dorrell (Guyer) 14-06.00, T-3rd Trent Carlisle (Guyer) 13-00.00, T-3rd Cooper Chionh (Guyer) 13-00.00.
Triple jump — 2nd Elijah Scruggs (Braswell) 45-06.75, 3rd Javian Bullock (Braswell) 44-11.00.
4x100 relay — 3rd Braswell (Andrew Grissom, Shannon Harris, Dylan Scott and Javian Bullock) 42.51, 4th Guyer (Christian Culp, Kaedyn Cobbs, Eli Bowen, Corbin Glasco) 42.77.
4x200 relay — 3rd Braswell (Adrian Rolon, Dylan Scott, Javian Bullock, Daniel Monday) 1:28.78.
110 hurdles — 1st Austin Kiser (Braswell) 14.01.
300 hurdles — 2nd Austin Kiser (Braswell) 37.99.
200 meters — 3rd Dylan Scott (Braswell) 22.31.
400 meters — 3rd Jax Wilson (Guyer) 48.90.
3200 meters — 1st Ellis Eserman (Guyer) 9:17.90.
Girls meet
Pole vault — 1st Brenna Stell (Guyer) 12-06.00.
Triple jump — 2nd Sophia Day (Guyer) 38-10.25.
Discus — 1st Olivia Chamizo (Guyer) 142-04, 3rd Madeline Ackers (Braswell) 111-05.
Long jump — 3rd Sophia Day (Guyer) 18-09.75.
Shot put — 1st Madeline Ackers (Braswell) 38-10.5, 2nd Olivia Chamizo (Guyer) 36-01.00, 3rd Enya Thompson (Braswell) 35-09.00.
4x400 relay — 2nd Guyer (Mikinley Jamison, Sophia Day, Kennedy Hale, Emma Alvord) 3:53.87.
1600 meters — 2nd Macy Wingard (Braswell) 5:03.62.
3200 meters — 2nd Macy Wingard (Braswell) 10:52.99.
