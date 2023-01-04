LITTLE ELM — A defensive battle between the Guyer boys basketball team and Braswell ended with the Wildcats (16-6, 2-0 in district) taking a 45-40 victory Tuesday night at Braswell High.
“We just talk about, our defense travels,” Guyer coach Grant Long said. “We rely on our defense, we fall back on that.
“We got a ton of open looks, we just didn’t hit them. Normally we do hit them, we just didn’t hit shots tonight."
Braswell’s (13-9, 0-2 in district) stout zone defense and physical advantage forced Guyer to search for other ways to score outside the paint.
However, the Bengals’ offense was unable to make good on its defensive effort. In the end, an equally strong Wildcats defense proved to be the difference in the low-scoring affair.
“Since both our shots weren’t falling, the game came down to the low 40s,” Guyer guard Jeremiah Green said. “Whoever got the most stops came down with the win. At the end of the day it was us.”
“Ultimately, they got more looks and better looks than us,” Braswell coach Nick Sekeres said.
Guyer led the entire first half and ended it up 22-16, with Braswell unable to find much of a rhythm. However, the Bengals came out of halftime firing, tying the game briefly at 27-27 before ending the third quarter down 33-31.
The Wildcats started the fourth with a 6-0 run led by Green before the Bengals eventually found some scoring. A 3-pointer from guard Malachi Okunbor pulled Braswell to 39-38 with 2:50 remaining.
Guyer guard Connor Newton responded with a three of his own almost right away to put Guyer up 42-38, and Braswell was unable to close the gap after that.
The competition, especially late, showed the differences in experience between the two teams.
Sekeres leads a younger group and explained that there was plenty the Bengals did right in the game — and plenty to build on ahead of their matchup with Prosper on Friday.
“We controlled the tempo, we played at a tempo that we felt gave us a better chance,” Sekeres said. “Defensively, I thought we rotated really well. We had really good court awareness.”
Guyer is the more experienced team, and Green explained that is what helped the team stay tough despite Braswell pulling within one possession at certain points.
To him, a game like this proves the potential of the team. While they did not reach the top of their standard, Green was proud of the Wildcats’ effort. They will look for another district win when they take on perennial power Allen Friday at Guyer High.
“It shows us where we could be when we’re making shots, and it shows us our tenacity on the defensive end,” Green said. “It shows us we can get through anything.
"When our offense is clicking, it’s going to be a whole lot better.”
