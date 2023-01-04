Jeremiah Green
Guyer's Jeremiah Green goes up for a shot in the corner during a game earlier this season. Green and the Wildcats knocked off Denton ISD foe Braswell 45-40 Tuesday night at Braswell High.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

LITTLE ELM — A defensive battle between the Guyer boys basketball team and Braswell ended with the Wildcats (16-6, 2-0 in district) taking a 45-40 victory Tuesday night at Braswell High.

“We just talk about, our defense travels,” Guyer coach Grant Long said. “We rely on our defense, we fall back on that.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

