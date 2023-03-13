Baseball and softball seasons are well underway across the state with many squads either already amid district play or set to start soon.
Several Denton-area teams remain regarded among the best in Texas this week with six ranked among the top 25 in their respective classifications. All four of last week's state-ranked area softball teams maintained spots with some movement up and down, while one area baseball team entered the fray as another held firm.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down this week's area squads in the state rankings.
6A No. 4 Guyer (17-0)
A week after moving up several spots to No. 5 in Class 6A, the Lady Wildcats notched two more wins and rose one more place in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association's softball rankings.
Guyer (17-0, 2-0 in district) opened its District 5-6A slate with a pair of comfortable victories to remain unbeaten on the season. It knocked off Prosper 7-1 in Tuesday's home district opener, then followed that up with a 14-2 thrashing of Little Elm Friday night on the road.
The Lady Wildcats continue district play Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host McKinney Boyd before a quick turnaround to a Denton ISD clash on the road against Braswell Wednesday at 7 p.m.
5A No. 11 Argyle (16-3-1)
The Lady Eagles have rapidly risen in status at the 5A level since entering the TGCA rankings at No. 19 last week, and did so again this week with an eight-spot jump to the No. 11 ranking.
Argyle (16-3-1, 2-0) opened its district slate with a 6-1 win over area foe Lake Dallas, following that up with a narrow 5-4 victory over Richland. Those victories have Argyle at 11-0-1 in its last 12 games, the lone tie coming in tournament play against Sherman.
The Lady Eagles continue district play Monday night at Colleyville Heritage, quickly turning around to face Birdville on Wednesday.
4A No. 7 Aubrey (16-5)
The Lady Chaparrals moved up one spot from last week's No. 8 ranking after posting a 2-0 week.
Aubrey (16-5) won both games of a doubleheader Saturday with fellow state-ranked squad Krum (11-4-1). Aubrey took the first game 8-0 and the second 8-1 to give the team eight wins in its last 10 games after a 2-0 loss to 3A No. 1 Grandview (19-1) on Monday afternoon.
The Lady Chaps are back in action Tuesday against 6A nondistrict foe Richardson.
4A No. 19 Krum (11-6-1)
The Lady Cats slid down two spots in the latest state rankings after their pair of defeats to the state-ranked Lady Chaps.
Krum (11-6-1) has suffered several tough defeats to stout opposition so far this year, including a 6-2 loss to 5A No. 18 Frisco Lone Star, a 1-0 defeat to Frisco Reedy (13-3) and the two most recent losses to Aubrey.
The Lady Cats square off with Denton-area foe Sanger Tuesday in nondistrict play, a week before opening their district slate against Lake Worth.
Baseball
6A No. 25 Guyer (12-6)
The Wildcats entered Texas High School Baseball's rankings this week following an impressive tournament showing.
Guyer (12-6) won five straight games over five different schools last week starting with Thursday's 6-2 win over V.R. Eaton. A 9-0 loss to Eaton on Saturday afternoon capped off what was otherwise an impressive showing for the Wildcats, which feature several strong returners from last year's playoff team.
The Wildcats open district play Wednesday when they host Prosper before completing the regular season series Friday in Prosper. The first pitch of both games is set for 7:30 p.m.
5A No. 3 Argyle (10-3-2)
Argyle remained at No. 3 in this week's THSB 5A rankings while also appearing at No. 3 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's 5A top 10.
The Eagles (10-3-2) posted a strong showing in tournament play last week, rebounding from an 8-4 loss to Justin Northwest with wins over Southside (Ark.), Aubrey and Fort Worth Brewer. A thrilling 14-13 victory over area 6A foe Braswell capped the week as Argyle answered Braswell's seven-run top of the fifth inning with nine runs in the bottom half to take the victory.
A pair of bouts with Lake Dallas to open district play are on this week's slate. Argyle will travel to Corinth for the first game Wednesday before hosting Friday's meeting with both first pitches scheduled for 7 p.m.
