Josiah Martin file shot
Guyer wide receiver Josiah Martin hauls in a touchdown pass during a game earlier this season. Martin racked up 8 catches for 132 yards and 1 touchdown Thursday in the Wildcats' 31-3 victory over Prosper Rock Hill.

 Jacob McCready/DRC

The final week of high school football season kicked off in earnest Thursday night with 10 of the 11 Denton-area teams in action due to the threat of inclement weather on Friday.

Lake Dallas clinched a playoff berth with a key win over Denton, Ryan grabbed a third-place finish in its district by routing Justin Northwest and Sanger secured a playoff spot by beating Bridgeport. The only game left is Krum's Friday night showdown with Gainesville that will decide Sanger's playoff seeding.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

