Argyle's Ava Edwards
Buy Now

Argyle's Ava Edwards (1) fires a pitch to a Lake Dallas hitter during a game earlier this season. Edwards and the Lady Eagles are ranked among the top 25 teams in the state heading into the final week of the regular season.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The final week of the softball regular season is here.

Teams across the state are making their final pushes and preparation for the postseason. Three softball squads from the Denton area look well-positioned to make deep postseason runs given their rankings among the best teams in their respective classifications.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags