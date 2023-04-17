The final week of the softball regular season is here.
Teams across the state are making their final pushes and preparation for the postseason. Three softball squads from the Denton area look well-positioned to make deep postseason runs given their rankings among the best teams in their respective classifications.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down where this week's softball and baseball rankings have area squads stacking up.
Softball
6A No. 2 Guyer (27-0)
The Lady Wildcats' record remains unblemished on the campaign as they notched a pair of blowout victories to clinch the District 5-6A championship.
Guyer (27-0, 12-0 in district) rolled to an 11-1 win over Braswell, then knocked off Allen 9-0 to move two games ahead of the Lady Eagles with just two contests remaining and the tiebreaker in hand. The team's 27-game win streak also represents the longest such streak in program history.
Contests with McKinney and Prosper Rock Hill this week are the last two obstacles standing between Guyer and an unbeaten regular season.
5A No. 20 Argyle (24-5-1)
The Lady Eagles rose one spot from last week's No. 20 ranking after notching a pair of victories.
Argyle (24-5-1, 10-2) opened the week with a 7-2 win over Birdville on Tuesday, then followed that up by rolling to an 8-1 win over area foe Ryan. Those two wins combined with a Colleyville Heritage loss left the Lady Eagles in sole possession of first place in District 7-5A heading into the final week.
Notching wins over Grapevine and Denton High this week would assure Argyle of a district championship and top seed in the playoffs during its first season at the 5A level.
4A No. 12 Aubrey (24-6)
The Lady Chaparrals moved up one spot from last week's No. 13 spot and also locked up their district championship with a 2-0 week.
Aubrey (24-6, 6-0) rolled to a pair of run-rule victories over Frisco Panther Creek, the first by a score of 10-0 and the second 12-2. Those wins left the Lady Chaps well ahead of the pack heading into the final week of play in the five-team district.
A pair of showdowns with Anna wrap up Aubrey's district slate before it takes a top seed into the Class 4A playoffs.
Baseball
6A No. 24 Guyer (21-9)
The Wildcats fell two spots from last week's Texas High School Baseball ranking after posting a 1-1 week.
Guyer (21-9, 9-1) split its crucial series with Allen, leaving the two teams tied at the top of the District 5-6A standings. The Wildcats won the first game 6-2 before falling 4-0 in the return trip to Allen.
Those results make for a fascinating last two weeks of district play as Guyer, Allen and others jockey for the district title and playoff spots. For the Wildcats, that starts with this week's series against McKinney.
5A No. 4/6 Argyle (22-4)
The Eagles remain ranked among the top 5A teams after a 2-0 week that saw them hold firm in both the THSB and Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's polls.
Argyle (22-4, 9-1) swept area foe Ryan on the week, winning the first contest 7-2 before an 11-1 run-rule victory in the series finale. Those victories helped keep the Eagles among District 7-5A's top contenders heading into the home stretch of the regular season.
The Eagles head into this week's crucial series with Grapevine one game behind the Mustangs with an opportunity to take over the district lead.
