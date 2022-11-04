Aubrey area champions

The Aubrey volleyball team poses for a picture after winning its area round match with Alvarado. The Lady Chaparrals advance to take on Frisco Panther Creek in next week's regional quarterfinals.

 Courtesy photo/Aubrey Volleyball Twitter

Four area volleyball teams are alive after two rounds of playoff competition.

Krum and Sanger saw their seasons end Thursday and Ponder fell Friday, but Guyer, Argyle and Aubrey all advanced Friday night to join Liberty Christian, which was the lone winner Thursday.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

